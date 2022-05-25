For anyone who is a big-time sports enthusiast, finding a platform that offers access to the full range of games, recaps, and entertainment with various sports channels and sports networks is no easy task. And while no service is going to have the full package, Sling TV comes pretty close, especially with their bundle plan.

For viewers looking for one particular sport or event, you may be able to find it with Sling’s Orange or Blue plan. But if not, the package deal covers the full range of sports content from ESPN to NFL and local channels, making it among the most comprehensive sports streaming services.

What plans does Sling TV offer?

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial? Orange $35 31 channels, including Disney and ESPN networks 1 streaming device Yes Blue $35 41 channels, including NFL networks and local news channels 3 streaming devices Yes Orange + Blue $50 Combines all channels from both packages (47 channels total) 3 streaming devices Yes

Orange

Sling TV

The Sling Orange plan offers 31 channels for $35 per month or a comparable $420 per year. Although there is significant overlap between the Orange and Blue plans, users will recognize some key distinctions, including ESPN network access on Sling Orange that isn’t available on the Blue plan.

Sling Orange plan offers a well-rounded channel lineup to satisfy a range of interests between sports and entertainment content. The major downside of Sling Orange is that it limits the streaming devices to one per account. But as with other Sling plans, Sling is offering half-off for the first month of subscription, which is a more affordable way of trying out the service.

Below is a complete list of Sling Orange channel offerings:

A&E

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

BET

Bloomberg Television

CNN

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

Comedy Central

Comet

Disney Channel*

EPIX Drive-In

ESPN*

ESPN2*

ESPN3*

Food Network

Freeform*

Fuse

HGTV

History Channel

IFC

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Local Now

MotorTrend*

Nick Jr.

Stadium

TBS

TNT

Travel Channel

Vice

The asterisks indicate channels that are exclusive to Sling Orange.

Blue

Sling TV

For sports enthusiasts, the Sling Blue plan brings nearly everything to the table. With even more channels than Sling Orange, the Blue plan offers 41 channels and several additional options for live local channels and live game streaming. The only major missing component of sports-related content is ESPN. The Sling Blue channel list includes a broad collection of Fox and NBC-owned networks, including Fox Sports 1, USA, and Bravo.

Below is a complete list of Sling Blue channel offerings:

A&E

AMC

AXS TV

BBC America

BET

Bloomberg Television

Bravo*

Cartoon Network

Cheddar

CNN

Comedy Central

Comet

Discovery Channel*

E!*

Epix Drive-In

Food Network

Fox* (select markets)

Fox News*

Fox Sports 1*

Fuse

FX*

HGTV

HLN*

History Channel

IFC

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

Local Now

MSNBC*

NBC* (select markets)

NBC Sports Network*

NFL Network*

National Geographic*

Nick Jr.

SYFY*

Stadium

TBS

TLC*

TNT

Travel Channel

truTV*

USA*

Vice

The asterisks indicate channels that are exclusive to Sling Blue.

Orange + Blue

The Sling Orange + Blue plan offers both packages for a combined price of $50 per month, a comparable $600 per year. This bundle will come in handy for sports fans who don’t want to choose between ESPN and NFL network. And with a price that is competitive and lower than some other sports streaming services, you might not have to choose.

This combo plan offers a bit of everything. The whole house can enjoy 47 channels, including plenty of entertainment content like A&E, Comedy Central, the Food Network, TBS, and many more.

Sling Orange + Blue is a comprehensive choice at a reasonable and discounted price. The Sling TV Orange + Blue plan allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously depending on which channels you’re watching.

Sling TV sports channels

Sling TV offers plenty of sports options, with varying channels based on the Sling TV plan. Both the Orange and Blue plan include TBS, TNT, and Stadium. But Sling Orange includes ESPN and ESPN2, while Sling Blue has FOX and NBC network.

Which sports add-ons and extras does Sling TV offer?

There is also a Sling TV sports add-on that can be tagged onto either an Orange or Blue plan for $11 per month. Each sports add-on will bring its own collection of content to your screens, from sports networks like Big Ten and SEC games to MLB, NHL, Golf, Tennis and Olympic content. For viewers who aren’t able to find the specific content they’re looking for, these Sling extras are a way to add channel-specific content to your existing plan. A complete list of each Sling plan’s offerings is attached below.

The following channels and sports networks are available in the Sports Extra add-on for Sling Orange:

ACC Network

ACC Network Extra

Longhorn Network

ESPNU

ESPNews

SEC Network

SEC Network+

MLB Network

MLB Network Strike Zone

Tennis Channel

NBA TV

Pac-12 Network

NHL Network

beIN Sports

The following channels are available in the Sports Extra add-on for Sling Blue:

FS2

Golf Channel

Olympic Channel

NFL RedZone

MLB Network

MLB Network Strike Zone

Tennis Channel

NBA TV

Pac-12 Network

NHL Network

beIN Sports

Big Ten Network

How does Sling TV’s sports content compare to other streaming services?

Streaming Service Cost Per Month Unique Features Sports Offerings Number of Channels Ads? Sling TV $35 for Orange or Blue plans, $50 for both Option to combine both Orange and Blue plans for a complete channel list

Up to 3 simultaneous streams ESPN, NFL Redzone, MLB Network, NBA TV TNT, TBS, TruTV, Fox, Sports 1 50+ Yes ESPN Plus $6.99 Exclusive live events, original studio shows

UFC PPV events for purchase On-demand content library, including game recaps and analyses MLB, NHL, MLS live games, college sports 70+ Yes Disney Plus $7.99 Ad-free

Thousands of Disney movies and shows including original content

Unlimited downloads

4 simultaneous streams

Up to 7 profiles None N/A No Hulu + Live TV $69.99 Includes live sports, breaking news, award shows, primetime dramas, weather

A full streaming library CBS, ESPN, FS1, FOX, NBCSN, NFL Network, Regional Sports Networks 75+ Varies by plan FuboTV $65 Live sports

1000 hours of Cloud DVR

On-demand content ESPN, FS1, USA, BEIN Sports, MLB, NBA, NFL Network, NHL, NASCAR, MLS, golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, college sports TUDN, CBS 46 Yes

What are the downsides of Sling TV’s sports offerings?

The primary downside to Sling TV is that its channels are divided between the Orange and Blue plans, so if your interests are split between plans, you’ll need to purchase the combined, more expensive plan. But even so, Sling’s Blue & Orange package is still cheaper than some alternatives.

What makes Sling TV’s sports offerings stand out?

Sling TV

Because Sling has two distinct channel lists that each offers its own set of channels, Sling TV is a great option for sports watchers who may only be interested in a smaller selection of content as they’d be able to save money on a more niche service.

How to subscribe to Sling TV

Join Sling by following the below steps:

Visit the Sling TV website Click on the orange ‘Watch Now’ button Enter your email address and a secure password Choose between Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or both Scroll down and you can select any add-ons called ‘Extras’ Add any ‘Premiums’ to your package Enter your payment details to sign up with a credit card or PayPal Click ‘Finish & Submit’ and you’re ready to start watching Sling TV

Your credit card will be charged each month unless you cancel, at which point your subscription will continue until the end of the billing cycle.

How to cancel my Sling TV subscription?

To pause or cancel your Sling TV subscription, sign in to your account on Sling.com. From your account dashboard, you can select how long you’d like to pause your subscription for (one, two, or three months). To cancel your subscription, click the “Cancel Subscription” option in your account dashboard. Once you cancel, your current subscription will run for the duration of the billing cycle.

Is Sling TV worth it for sports?

Sling TV offers a wide selection of sports content at a price point that is comparable, if not less, than alternative services. For someone who can find their favorite sports content on Sling TV’s Blue or Orange plan, the service is a comprehensive choice for a streaming platform. And add-on channels allow for a customizable service that any sports lover can enjoy.