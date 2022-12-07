NFL wide receiver rankings Week 14: Garrett Wilson joins the chat

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with your fantasy football and daily fantasy teams as we dig deep with advanced stats and a whole lot more.

In a list that will be updated weekly throughout the 2022 season, we give you our NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 14.

Ranking NFL’s best wide receivers: The young and underrated

15. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Amari Cooper stats (2022): 57 receptions, 792 yards, 7 TD, 61.3% catch rate, 7 drops (7.5%

It’s still hard to believe that Cleveland was able to acquire Cooper from the Cowboys for a mere late-round pick this past offseason. Sure Dallas was simply looking to unload his expensive contract. But we’re talking about a dude who has five career 1,000-yard seasons to his name.

Cooper caught 4-of-9 targets for just 40 yards in his debut with Deshaun Watson tossing the rock this past week against the Texans. That came on the heels of the four-time Pro Bowler catching 15-of-24 targets for 207 yards with two touchdowns in Jacoby Brissett’s final two games. It’ll be interesting to see how this relationship unfolds moving forward.

14. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson stats (2022): 57 receptions, 790 yards, 4 TD, 60.6% catch rate, 4 drops (4.3%)

Wilson’s performance over the past two weeks enables the rookie to make his second appearance in our NFL wide receiver rankings. He’s caught 13-of-23 targets for 257 yards during that span. This included a stellar 162-yard outing in a narrow Week 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson is now on pace to catch 81 passes for north of 1,100 yards. That’s a good season for anyone. Now consider the fact that he’s a rookie, and this is magnified further.

13. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave stats (2022): 60 receptions, 877 yards, 3 TD, 61.2% catch rate, 4 drops (4.1%)

Olave has been one of the few bright spots for an otherwise below-average Saints team this season. The Ohio State product has registered three 100-yard games on the season and looks very much to be a WR1 option moving forward.

Unfortunately, the Saints just don’t have stability at the quarterback position to help Olave ascend our NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 14. He caught 5-of-9 targets for 62 yards in a shutout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 and hauled in just four passes this past Monday night in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

12. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Terry McLaurin stats (2022): 62 receptions, 945 yards, 3 TD, 63.3% catch rate, 2 drops (2.0%)

This recently-extended pass-catcher played a huge role in Washington’s Week 10 upset win over the previously undefeated Eagles. McLaurin caught 8-of-11 passes for 128 yards in the victory.

While he’s followed that up by catching just eight passes for 103 yards over the previous two games before catching eight balls for 105 yards and a touchdown in a Week 13 tie against the New York Giants. In short, McLaurin is one of the many reasons Washington finds itself in playoff contention heading into its bye week.

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans stats (2022): 55 receptions, 761 yards, 3 TD, 61.8% catch rate, 4 drops (4.5%)

After recording a record eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to open his career, Evans has seen somewhat of a downtick in production recently. The Pro Bowl receiver caught just 2-of-9 targets for 31 yards in an ugly Week 12 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite this, Evans remains on pace to put up yet another 1,000-yard campaign. He’s just not producing at the same level as we’ve seen in the past. Though, a lot of that has to do with Tom Brady’s inability to get the ball down the field. After all, Evans is averaging what would be a career-low 13.8 yards per catch.

NFL wide receiver rankings: Rounding out the top 10

10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins stats (2022): 49 receptions, 574 yards, 3 TD, 76.6% catch rate, 4 drops (6.3%)

After serving a six-game suspension, Hopkins is up to his old tricks as one of the elite pass-catchers in today’s NFL.

Even after missing those first six games, Hopkins finds himself on pace to catch 99 passes for 1,071 yards. That’s simply incredible. Though, his four drops on 64 targets this season bests his total from the previous two years combined.

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins (2022): 60 receptions, 861 yards, 5 TD, 70.6% catch rate, 4 drops (4.7%)

Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2020, Higgins has morphed into a starter-caliber wide receiver. Heck, he was that out of the gate as a rookie. Here’s a guy who averaged 71 receptions for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons.

That’s been taken to a whole new level in 2022, especially once Ja’Marr Chase went down to injury back in Week 7. In the four games without Chase, Higgins caught 26-of-36 targets for 371 yards with two touchdowns. While he recorded just three catches for 35 yards in Chase’s return last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, that included a touchdown in an upset win.

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb stats (2022): 69 receptions, 928 yards, 6 TD, 62.2% catch rate, 4 drops (3.6%)

After some initial struggles, Lamb has picked it up big time recently. That included Lamb catching 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With Dallas’ offense clicking on all cylinders, Lamb continues to take his game to the next level. Including that Week 10 outing against Green Bay, Lamb has caught 27 passes for 372 yards with three touchdowns in his past four games. He’s also racked up 330 yards after the catch.

7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown stats (2022): 61 receptions, 950 yards, 9 TD, 6.5% catch rate, 6 drops (6.3%)

How good is A.J. Brown? He was the death knell in Jon Robinson’s tenure as the Titans’ general manager following a Week 13 outing that saw him go for 119 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. Remember, Tennessee traded Brown away during the 2022 NFL Draft in a shocking move.

Brown ascends our NFL wide receiver rankings after the aforementioned performance. But his advanced stats are elite. He’s averaging nearly six yards after the catch with NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts boasting a 123.2 QB rating when targeting the wide receiver. Whew!

6. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle stats (2022): 56 receptions, 963 yards, 6 TD, 65.9% catch rate, 5 drops (5.9%)

A first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2021, Jaylen Waddle was electric in South Beach as a rookie. That included him hauling in an absurd 104 passes for 1,015 yards while catching six touchdowns. The former Alabama star also caught a resounding 74% of the passes thrown in his direction with a 5.7% drop rate.

Waddle has been even better as a sophomore, providing improved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with another electric target. Though, he has seen a downtick in production recently, including a one-catch outing in a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

NFL wide receiver rankings: The elite five

5. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2022): 54 receptions, 702 yards, 6 TD, 65.9% catch rate, 7 drops (8.5%)

Chase returned to action last week after a lengthy absence due to a hip injury. Like clockwork, he jumped our NFL wide receiver rankings after just one game. The electric pass-catcher hauled in seven of eight targets for 97 yards in an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite missing four games to injury, Chase is still on pace to catch 88 passes for 1,140 yards. He’s also tallied 135 receptions for 2,157 yards and 19 touchdowns over the course of his first 25 NFL games. That’s elite.

4. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams stats (2022): 79 receptions, 1,176 yards, 12 TD, 58.5% catch rate, 6 drops (4.4%)

After expressing frustration with his team’s performance, Adams is one of the primary reasons the Raiders head into Thursday night in the midst of a three-game winning streak. During that span, Adams has posted 22 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns, including a walk-off win over the Broncos back in Week 11.

It’s crazy to think about just how brilliant Adams has been in his first season without catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. In fact, he’s on pace for 112 receptions as well as career-highs in yards (1,666) and touchdowns (17). That seems pretty good.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs stats (2022): 91 receptions, 1,202 yards, 10 TD, 71.1% catch rate, 7 drops (5.5%)

Several years after the fact, and it’s still surprising that Diggs fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Pretty much from the get, he proved to be among the best pass-catchers in the game. That’s been taken to a whole new level in two seasons catching passes from Josh Allen with the Bills after he was surprisingly traded by Minnesota.

Diggs has picked it up again in 2022, finding himself on pace to catch 130 passes for 1,715 yards and 13 touchdowns. He’s also averaging a robust 4.1 yards after the catch with Josh Allen tallying a 123.2 QB rating when targeting him.

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 96 receptions, 1,379 yards, 5 TD, 74.4% catch rate, 6 drops (4.7%)

Dynamic. Electric. Whatever way we want to describe Hill and what he’s done since entering the NFL back in 2016, the wide receiver is simply “him.” Dude can take it to the house at any given time, is one of the top deep threats in the game and is a transcendent playmaker.

This has been taken to a whole new level in Hill’s first season with Miami. How good has the All-Pro been through 13 weeks? He’s now on pace for 134 receptions and 1,906 yards. This has Hill among our top players in Sportsnaut’s Week 14 NFL wide receiver rankings.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson stats (2022): 88 receptions, 1,277 yards, 6 TD, 69.3% catch rate, 5 drops (3.9%)

Some thought that Justin Jefferson was more a product of Joe Burrow during his time with the LSU Tigers. Boy, were those skeptics wrong. In just two seasons with the Vikings, Jefferson is already in the record books. That includes putting up the most receiving yards for a wide receiver in NFL history through his first two seasons.

The 2022 season has been about as good for Mr. Jefferson. After some struggles early in the season, he returned to form by catching 51 passes for 814 yards during a six-game span before being shut down in Minnesota’ pathetic blowout loss to the Cowboys in Week 11. Jefferson then returned to form this past Thanksgiving by catching 9-of-11 targets for 139 yards and a score in a win over the New England Patriots.