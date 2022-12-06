Tennessee Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans have fired general manager Jon Robinson, parting ways with their top football executive six years after he landed the position.

Robinson joined the organization in January 2016, coming over after a three-year stint as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ general manager. Prior to that, the two-time Super Bowl champion worked in the New England Patriots organization.

The Tennessee native quickly climbed the front office ladder, beginning as an area scout in 2002 and becoming a regional scout in 2006. He served as assistant director of college scouting in 2008 before taking over the director’s position from 2009-’13.

As first reported by NFL Network, Robinson was fired on Tuesday with Ryan Cowden stepping in as interim general manager for the remainder of the season.

Cowden, who previously served as vice president of player personnel, has interviewed for multiple general-manager vacancies in recent years.

Robinson’s final big move in Tennessee likely played a significant role in his departure. Tennessee offered wide receiver A.J. Brown a contract extension that came significantly under market value. Brown later requested a trade and was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 18th and 101st overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The track record of Titans’ first-round picks is also spotty over the five seasons, including one of the biggest NFL Draft busts in recent history.

Tennessee Titans first-round picks (2017-’21)

Isaiah Wilson, OT, 29th overall – Played in one game before 2021 release 2021: Caleb Farley, CB, 22nd overall – Played 12 games in two seasons

Ultimately, a variety of factors played a role in Robinson’s dismissal. He’ll likely have numerous opportunities to rejoin a front office, including in New England, next year. As for the Titans, Cowden is a strong candidate to keep the title after the team interviews candidates this spring.