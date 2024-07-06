VIDEO: Evan Fournier chokes Dennis Schroder during Olympic Qualifier

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Fournier and Dennis Schroder entered the NBA one year apart, in 2013 and 2014, at the age of 20. They’ve played over 700 games in their careers. Fournier and Schroder have even gone head-to-head 20 times in the NBA, so they know each other quite well.

Yet, their latest battle didn’t come in the NBA; it came during the Olympic Qualifiers, as Fournier, representing France, took on Schroder, representing Germany.

Below, you’ll see Evan Fournier choking Dennis Schroder after the two made contact near the hoop. After the scuffle ensued, Fournier was ejected for his actions, and Schroder stayed in the game.

Shortly after the encounter, the two vets took a few moments to make up for the brawl and even hugged to show no lingering animosity. Here’s where Schroder chokes Fournier.

FOURNIER CHOKES SCHRODER! Dennis Schroder put his hands on Evan Fournier’s shoulder/neck area, then Fournier doubled down & choked him back! 😳



The veteran players hugged & talked it out, after, but Fournier was ejected!



Via. @statline pic.twitter.com/YH1bWummHg — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) July 6, 2024

At the time of the scuffle, France was leading Germany 41-23, and they ended up winning 90-66. It was only an exhibition matchup, but these two teams will play again in Paris for the Summer Olympics. They’re set for a rematch, when the games actually count, on August 2.

Schroder, 30, is entering the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, where he’s set to earn $13 million this season. Fournier, 31, is currently a free agent after ending the season with the Detroit Pistons.

