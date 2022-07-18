Madden NFL 23 ratings reveal: Check out the 10 highest-rated players at each position

With the NFL season getting closer by the day, that also means football fans will soon have a new video game to play in the form of Madden NFL 23. As the only football video game with official NFL licensing, EA Sports has been slowly revealing details of their latest release, which brings us to the Madden NFL 23 ratings reveal.

To help memorialize John Madden and the impact he had not only with the production and development of the Madden video game series over the years, the Hall of Fame coach will grace the cover of both the regular copy and the ‘All Madden Edition’, which features additional in-game content for features such as Madden Ultimate Team as well as the ability to play the game three days earlier than it’s official release.

The official release date for Madden NFL 23 is set for August 19, 2022. It will be available on Playstation, Xbox, and Windows (PC). The price starts at $69.99 for next-gen consoles such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The price starts at $59.99 for the previous generation and PC versions. Madden can be pre-ordered right now, if you like. But copies of the game are never hard to come by.

Everyone wants to know how their favorite players and teams stack up to the competition. What do the rookie ratings look like? Who are the highest-rated players at each position? Let’s dive into the annual Madden NFL 23 ratings reveal.

Madden NFL 23 ratings revealed by position

Top-10 rated wide receivers in Madden NFL 23

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders – 99 Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams – 98 Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins – 97 DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals – 96 Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills – 95 Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings – 93 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 92 Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders – 91 Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers – 91 Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns – 90

Cooper Kupp may have outpaced every other receiver in football in 2021, leading the NFL in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, en route to winning Super Bowl MVP. But no, he’s not the best WR in Madden. Instead, that honor goes to new Raiders star Davante Adams. It’s something Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson would have to agree with.

We used to see Julio Jones in the top 10 every year, but that no longer is the case in 2022. He hasn’t even signed with a team yet and remains a free agent. It should also be noted that Michael Thomas and Tyler Lockett also received a 90 overall rating. They are technically in the top 10, too.

Whether you agree or not, Madden deems both DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel to not be worthy of a top-10 ranking. Both received an 89 rating.

Here are the top-10 rookie wide receivers:

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions – 78 Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints – 76 Garrett Wilson, New York Jets – 76 Drake London, Atlanta Falcons – 75 Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders – 75 George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers – 74 Treylon Burks, Tennessee Titans – 73 John Metchie III, Houston Texans – 73 Skyy Moore, Kansas City Chiefs – 72 Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants – 72

Despite being the top-drafted player at his position, Drake London is rated as the fourth-best rookie according to EA Sports. Yet, Jameson Williams’ stock may have slipped a bit in the draft from teams being unsure how quickly he’d be able to contribute in his rookie season.

Meanwhile, the Madden ratings team also clearly thinks highly of George Pickens. Despite being the 11th receiver taken in April, he’s the sixth-best rookie. Noticeably absent from the top 10? Green Bay Packers’ second-round rookie Christian Watson, who has freakish athletic abilities, but is expected to be a bit raw right away.

Top-10 tight ends in Madden NFL 23

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – 98 George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – 97 Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – 93 Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders – 91 T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions – 89 Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – 87 Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins – 86 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles – 85 Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals – 84 Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – 84

As usual, Travis Kelce steals the show. But George Kittle isn’t far behind at a 97 overall. Both tight ends can do it all and are top targets for their teams. It’s hard to place one too far above the other.

A fixture here for the past decade, Rob Gronkowski’s retirement allows for gamers to become better acquainted with some of the other top tight ends on the gridiron.

But there are plenty of other great players at the position. That includes Darren Waller, who’s become a popular choice in Madden thanks to being an absolute speed demon. It’s also interesting to see Kyle Pitts already ranked sixth after just one year in the league. But after going for 1,026 receiving yards as a rookie, it shouldn’t surprise anyone.

One player missing from the top 10 is Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who received the franchise tag this offseason — earning him a one-year contract that makes him the third-highest-paid tight end in football in 2022.

The top rookie tight end is Trey McBride of the Arizona Cardinals, who will have a 73 overall rating at launch.

Top-10 edge rushers in Madden NFL 23

Top-10 running backs in Madden NFL 23

Top-10 defensive linemen in Madden NFL 23

Top-10 cornerbacks in Madden NFL 23

Top-10 quarterbacks in Madden NFL 23

All of the Madden NFL 23 ratings will be unveiled on July 22. From there, gamers can view each individual rating of each player in the league, allowing them to see who the fastest player in the game is, likely with a 99 speed.