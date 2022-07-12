Rob Gronkowski: ‘I’m done with football’

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Retired Rob Gronkowski reiterated Tuesday that he plans to stay retired.

Even if the “greatest quarterback of all time” Tom Brady calls the four-time All-Pro tight end to ask for one more season in Tampa Bay.

“I’m done with football,” Gronkowski said during a family business junket with his brother Chris in Boston.

“Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships — obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons and down in Tampa for two. But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Gronkowski, 33, announced last month on social media that he was “going back to my retirement home” with his “head held high.”

However, his agent Drew Rosenhaus threw water on it, saying he wouldn’t be surprised if Gronkowski came back a third time if Brady called.

Gronkowski said he would take Brady’s call, but that his answer would be the same.

“I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he’s doing. Tell him I’m doing good,” Gronkowski said. “But I wouldn’t go back to football — no.”

At age 29, Gronkowski retired after nine seasons and three Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots. He was lured back into the game by the appeal of playing again with Brady when the legendary Patriots quarterback joined the Buccaneers before the 2020 season.

The two won a fourth Super Bowl together after the 2020 season but fell short of the goal in 2021, losing to the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional playoffs.

Gronkowski caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 despite missing five games to injury. In two seasons at Tampa, he caught 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games.

In 143 career games, Gronkowski has 621 receptions for 9,286 yards with 92 touchdowns. He has been selected as a first-team All-Pro four times and ranks third all-time in TDs among tight ends.

–Field Level Media