Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase: ‘Extra motivation’ after Madden rating

Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase elected to take the high road after receiving what could be construed as a relatively low rating in Madden NFL 23.

Chase was listed with an 87 rating, tying him for 18th overall alongside new Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Houston Texans slot receiver Brandin Cooks.

“i’m going keep working. Extra motivation,” Chase posted on Twitter.

Chase, 22, received Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl selection after recording 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 games last season. He was taken by the Bengals with the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders was listed first with a 99 rating. Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp (98), Miami Dolphins offseason acquisition Tyreek Hill (97), Arizona Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins (96) and Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs (95) rounded out the top five in the video game.

–Field Level Media