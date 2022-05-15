Identifying the 3 best Julio Jones free agent landing spots

Julio Jones remains a free agent two months after being released by the Tennessee Titans. As training camp approaches, interest should pick up in the star wide receiver with Super Bowl contenders looking for another big weapon to help their quarterback.

It shouldn’t be long before Jones finds a new home. The New Orleans Saints just signed Jarvis Landry and the Green Bay Packers added Sammy Watkins right before the NFL Draft. With Jones the top wideout on the market and veterans reporting for practices in a few weeks, the 33-year-old will want to begin developing chemistry with his new quarterback.

Here are the three best landing spots for Julio Jones.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings – New York Jets climb, Patriots and Bears fall after NFL Draft

Julio Jones signs with Green Bay Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis

Even after signing Watkins, the Packers have been connected to top free-agent wideouts. Signing Odell Beckham Jr. makes sense, given the team’s interest in 2021, but he likely won’t return from ACL surgery until November. Jones is healthy and that would prove valuable in training camp when Aaron Rodgers is looking to build rapport with his wide receivers.

Related: Green Bay Packers schedule and predictions

No one is expecting Jones to return to his All-Pro form, those days are behind him. However, the No. 6 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft still has something left in the tank. He averaged 14 yards per reception this past season and had one of his best games in the playoffs, turning six receptions into 62 receiving yards.

Green Bay would also be an ideal situation to help Jones stay healthy. He could be in a rotation with Watkins and Christian Watson, alternating series and maximizing usage for each player. Jones would also be a great mentor for Watson and Romeo Doubs in their rookie seasons. An incentive-based contract might work out for both sides.

Indianapolis Colts make big splash before training camp

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This is the time of the NFL offseason when Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard likes to make moves. As most teams prepare for training camp with the rosters they have, Ballard goes out and signs top free agents months after the bidding war dies down.

Related: Indianapolis Colts schedule, 2022 predictions

Indianapolis is naturally confident in Michael Pittman Jr., believing the 2020 second-round pick can deliver another 1,000-yard season this fall. As for rookie Alec Pierce, he can serve as a nice vertical threat and would be the perfect No. 3 receiver in his first season. But the Colts’ offense would truly benefit from adding another reliable weapon.

Reuniting Jones with quarterback Matt Ryan feels perfect. The duo had their best years together with the Atlanta Falcons and they already have natural chemistry you only find among the best quarterback-receiver combinations. Jones would slide in as the Colts’ No.2 receiver, serving as the final piece to make this a top-10 offense in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys add Julio Jones to receiving corps

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Dallas Cowboys lost Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson this spring, dealing a huge blow to their receiving corps. While the organization is excited about what Michael Gallup can do in a bigger role, he likely is destined for a slow return post-ACL surgery.

Julio Jones career stats: 879 receptions, 13,330 receiving yards, 61 touchdowns

Dak Prescott needs more than CeeDee Lamb and a limited Gallup. The Cowboys quarterback deserves another high-end weapon who can get open and make some plays after the catch. Jones could be the primary No. 2 wideout until Gallup is healthy. After that, a three-receiver set with Lamb, Gallup and Jones would cause real problems for defenses.

There’s an incentive for both sides. Jones gets to play with a top quarterback and he would join a franchise with the cap space to pay him pretty well. As for the Cowboys, they fill a void in the receiving corps and Jerry Jones makes life a little easier for his star quarterback. It would be a win-win move with plenty of upside.