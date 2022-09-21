Green Bay Packers’ schedule sets up favorably until mid-season

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers responded from a Week 1 loss in Minnesota with a Week 2 victory against the Chicago Bears. That was a win that was desperately needed. Yes, the Bears are a rebuilding franchise. They are not where the Packers are. It is that simple. But, they certainly didn’t need the win based on having a tough schedule moving forward. It is actually quite the opposite.

Despite facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, Green Bay faces the New England Patriots at home in Week 4, the New York Giants in London in Week 5, the New York Jets at home in Week 6, and the Washington Commanders in Week 7. That is a very favorable schedule before the team goes to face an elite Buffalo Bills squad before Halloween in Week 8.

Green Bay Packers should be able to take care of business

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even if the Packers lose to a Super Bowl-caliber team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will then play four very winnable games. If they can handle their business, and they should, they could very well be sitting with a record of 5-2 entering a possible Super Bowl preview in their matchup with the Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

There is even a chance that the Packers beat Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers lost their Pro Bowl wide receiver in Mike Evans, who will miss Sunday’s game as he serves a one-game suspension due to his involvement in a fight in Tampa’s win against the Saints on Sunday. Fellow star receivers in Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are also dealing with injuries too. If Green Bay were to be sitting at 6-1 entering Week 8 against Buffalo, that would be an absolute dream.

Related: Green Bay Packers fans should be encouraged by team’s receivers on Sunday Night Football

Early season run could set Packers up for a great second half

The Packers will face potentially tough teams in the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and the Miami Dolphins later on after their Week 8 date with Buffalo. However, they also play the Detroit Lions twice, the Dallas Cowboys (possibly without Dak Prescott), the Tennessee Titans (without A.J. Brown), the Chicago Bears, and they get the Minnesota Vikings at home.

If the Packers finish no worse than 6-2 after the first half of the season, they should be set up for an NFC North-winning run. They have owned the NFC North each of the last three seasons, and if they play collective football like they did against the Bears on Sunday night, they might stake their claim as winners of the NFC North for the fourth consecutive year.

This Packers franchise, outside of a two-decade stretch from 1970-1990, has been a consistent winner for a long, long time. Now once again in 2022, this is a winning culture with winning players and coaches.

They have a four-time MVP under center in Aaron Rodgers. They have an elite running back duo. Their elite defense appears to be back on track after a three-sack, turnover-forcing performance against the Bears.

Green Bay has a real chance to set themselves up for a magical run if they take care of business against beatable teams like they did on Sunday night. 6-2 is a reasonable goal for the first half of the season for Matt LaFleur’s team.

Related: Ranking the top 10 greatest Green Bay Packers of all time; See where Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers rank