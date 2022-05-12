Minnesota Vikings schedule: Season opener brings Packers to U.S. Bank

Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings
|Date:
|Matchup:
|Time (ET)
|TV Info
|Sun, Oct. 2
|Packers @ Vikings
|4:25 PM
|FOX
- Packers @ Vikings point spread: Green Bay -1.5
Minnesota Vikings roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Vikings keeping and starting these key players:
- QB – Kirk Cousins
- RB – Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison
- WR – Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette
- TE –Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt
Minnesota Vikings 2022 schedule
Week 2: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
Week 3: vs Detroit Lions
Week 4: @ New Orleans Saints (in London)
Week 5: vs Chicago Bears
Week 6: @ Miami Dolphins
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: vs Arizona Cardinals
Week 9: @ Washington Commanders
Week 10: @ Buffalo Bills
Week 11: vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 12: vs New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football
Week 13: vs New York Jets
Week 14: @ Detroit Lions
Week 15: vs Indianapolis Colts
Week 16: vs New York Giants
Week 17: @ Green Bay Packers
Week 18: @ Chicago Bears
