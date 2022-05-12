fbpx
Published May 12, 2022

Minnesota Vikings schedule: Season opener brings Packers to U.S. Bank

Matt Johnson
Minnesota Vikings schedule
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 1 – Packers @ Vikings

Date:Matchup:Time (ET)TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2Packers @ Vikings4:25 PMFOX
Grading the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 NFL Draft
Minnesota Vikings roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Vikings keeping and starting these key players:

  • QB – Kirk Cousins
  • RB – Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison
  • WR – Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette
  • TE –Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt
3 roster moves Minnesota Vikings should make after 2022 NFL Draft, including signing Kyle Rudolph
Minnesota Vikings 2022 schedule

Week 2: @ Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football

Week 3: vs Detroit Lions

Week 4: @ New Orleans Saints (in London)

Week 5: vs Chicago Bears

Week 6: @ Miami Dolphins

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 9: @ Washington Commanders

Week 10: @ Buffalo Bills

Week 11: vs Dallas Cowboys

Week 12: vs New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football

Week 13: vs New York Jets

Week 14: @ Detroit Lions

Week 15: vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 16: vs New York Giants

Week 17: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 18: @ Chicago Bears

