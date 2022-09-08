How to watch Buccaneers vs Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sunday Night Football is back for its 17th season in 2022. While the broadcast returns to the peacock network, one of the main voices, Al Michaels, is no longer employed by NBC. Instead, Michaels now works Thursday Night Football broadcasts with Amazon.

While Michaels is no longer in the booth, we’re excited about the team NBC has put together. More importantly, we’re intrigued with the Sunday Night Football schedule on tap for the 2022-23 season.

Sunday Night Football schedule 2022

Here is the entire Sunday Night Football Peacock TV schedule for the 2022 season.

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Week 1 – Sep. 11 Buccaneers @ Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC Week 2 – Sep. 18 Bears @ Packers 8:20 PM NBC Week 3 – Sep. 25 49ers @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC Week 4 – Oct. 2 Chiefs @ Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC Week 5 – Oct. 9 Bengals @ Ravens 8:20 PM NBC Week 6 – Oct. 16 Cowboys @ Eagles 8:20 PM NBC Week 7 – Oct. 23 Steelers @ Dolphins 8:20 PM NBC Week 8 – Oct. 30 Packers @ Bills 8:20 PM NBC Week 9 – Nov. 6 Titans @ Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC Week 10 – Nov. 13 Chargers @ 49ers 8:20 PM NBC Week 11 – Nov. 20 Bengals @ Steelers 8:20 PM NBC Week 12 – Nov. 27 Packers @ Eagles 8:20 PM NBC Week 13 – Dec. 4 Colts @ Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC Week 14 – Dec. 11 Chiefs @ Broncos 8:20 PM NBC Week 15 – Dec. 18 Patriots @ Raiders 8:20 PM NBC Week 16 – Dec. 25 Buccaneers @ Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC Week 17 – Jan. 1 Rams @ Chargers 8:20 PM NBC

Is Sunday Night Football on NBC?

Yes. Sunday Night Football will be broadcasted on NBC and Peacock TV this season, making games available to anyone who can access local television channels, as well as those with cable.

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC

Sunday Night Football can be viewed in a number of ways on NBC. The traditional way of watching NBC football on your television sets still works. But you can also tune in online via the Peacock TV streaming service.

How to stream Sunday Night Football games

Peacock TV offers its own package that allows spectators to stream Sunday Night Football games this season. This is accessible on smart TV sets, as well as through mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

NBC offers Peacock Premium and Peacock Plus, either of which will give you access to live sports events.

How to watch Sunday Night Football without cable

If you’re like many who are cutting the cord, Sunday Night Football can be accessed through several streaming devices, including directly through the Peacock TV app.

Is Monday Night Football on NBC?

No. Monday Night Football will still be on ESPN for the 2022-23 season. NBC will be the home of Sunday Night Football.

Who are the Sunday Night Football commentators?

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

With Al Michaels now working for Amazon on Thursday nights, the SNF broadcast team this season will be Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, with Melissa Stark working as the sideline reporter. The NBC football announcers have a lot of experience, so the transition should be a fluid one.

