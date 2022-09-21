Mike Evans suspension upheld, out for the Buccaneers’ Week 2 matchup versus the Packers

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will officially be without four-time Pro Bowler Mike Evans for their massive Sunday afternoon matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that after an appeal of the league’s original decision, following the events of the Buccaneers and Saints game this past Sunday, wide receiver Mike Evans will not be available for the team’s Week 3 matchup versus the Packers.

“The NFL upheld Mike Evans’ one-game suspension for hitting Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore. Evans is now officially out for Sunday’s game vs. the Green Bay Packers.”

The 29-year-old’s suspension came hours after what was a wild finish to the Bucs and Saints Week 2 game on Sunday. In what was a defensive stalemate at 3-3 in the fourth quarter, New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore successfully defended a deep pass from quarterback Tom Brady to Scotty Miller. However, the play was highly physical and it seemed like a pass interference could have been called.

The play led to a confrontation between Brady and Lattimore that Evans got involved in by pushing Lattimore to the ground and setting off a wild melee between the two teams. Evans and the four-time Pro Bowler have had a heated rivalry for as long as the two have battled it out in the NFC South.

The effect of Mike Evans missing Buccaneers vs Packers in Week 3

Evans’ suspension for this week’s matchup is a notable loss for the Bucs on Sunday. He is undoubtedly the team’s best receiver, but his suspension is even more impactful with WR 2 Chris Godwin being questionable for the game versus Green Bay. In any week, being without your best receiver will hurt, but against a top-10 defense like the Packers have, scoring points will be difficult. Even with Evans, the team had trouble putting points on the board against a similarly stout Saints defense.

Mike Evans stats (2021): 74 catches, 1,035 passing yards, 14 TD

The news that the team added Cowboys and Bills veteran Cole Beasley this week is even more important and likely means the Tampa Bay newcomer is sure to get a greater than expected amount of time on the field if the team is without both Evans and Godwin on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Green Bay Packers game takes place in Florida at 4:25 PM ET on FOX.