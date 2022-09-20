Cole Beasley reportedly signing with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, could play in Week 3

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, adding some much-needed insurance at the position before a Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Tampa Bay entered the season with one of the deepest receiving corps in the NFL, but the team is heading into this week considerably short-handed. Julio Jones (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) missed Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints and both are expected to be questionable on the preliminary NFL injury report for Week 3.

Cole Beasley stats (2021): 82 receptions, 693 receiving yards, 8.5 ypc, 34 first downs

Already in a dire position, Tampa Bay is also staring down the possibility of not having Mike Evans. After being ejected Sunday for a fight with Saints’ cornerback Marshon Lattimore, Evans was suspended one game. He is appealing the punishment, but his history with Lattimore and a prior one-game ban suggest the league won’t rule in his favor.

After two frustrating games, quarterback Tom Brady pushed the organization to add more veteran talent who could be available to face the Packers. While the future Hall of Fame quarterback likely won’t be at practice Wednesday, his new wide receiver will be.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Beasley is signing with the Buccaneers’ practice squad and the expectation is he will later be added to the roster.

The veteran slot receiver generated significant interest as of late in free agency, but he wanted to join a Super Bowl contender. Thanks to the Buccaneers’ injuries and suspension, the perfect landing spot emerged after Week 2.

Cole Beasley career stats: 550 receptions, 5,709 receiving yards, 320 first downs in 149 games

Based on the level of interest in Beasley from contenders, he’s likely already in playing shape and should be available to play on Sunday against Green Bay. He could also play a prominent role if Evans’ suspension is upheld and injuries keep other Buccaneers’ receivers sidelined.

Impact of Cole Beasley joining the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay originally seemed like an unlikely destination for Beasley. The Buccaneers signed Russell Gage and Julio Jones this offseason, adding depth behind their two Pro Bowl wideouts (Godwin, Evans). When everyone is available to play, there would seem to be no playing time available for Beasly.

The 33-year-old’s desire to compete for a Lombardi Trophy certainly played an important part in his decision. If production and playing time were more critical factors influencing his next team, the veteran slot receiver would have signed with another club offering him a more prominent role.

It’s worth noting the 5-foot-8 wideout had one of his worst seasons in 2021, averaging just 8.5 receptions and starting in only eight of 16 games played. The Buffalo Bills were more than willing to cut him early in the offseason and quickly replaced him, with zero negative impact on their offense.

Beasley should see plenty of snaps and targets in Week 3 if Evans and at least one other of the Buccaneers’ receivers can’t suit up. However, it’s fair to wonder if this is a long-term pairing. Tampa Bay likes what Breshad Perriman brings as a deep threat and Scotty Miller is also on the roster.

Once Evans, Godwin, Jones and Gage are all back on the field in four-receiver sets, Tampa Bay might part ways with Beasley and allow him to seek opportunities elsewhere. If not, a player like Miller could be expendable and there would certainly be interest around the league.