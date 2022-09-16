Cole Beasley drawing ‘serious interest’ and contract offers from multiple NFL teams

Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cole Beasley remains a free agent with the 2022 NFL season underway, but the veteran slot receiver is reportedly generating plenty of interest and contract offers.

The Buffalo Bills couldn’t find a trade partner for Beasley early in the offseason, resulting in the franchise releasing him from the roster. In a spring where several high-end receivers became available either via trade, free agency, or the 2022 NFL Draft, Beasley had to wait for a market to develop.

Cole Beasley stats (2021): 82 receptions, 693 receiving yards, 8.5 ypc, 34 first downs

The 5-foot-8 receiver did experience a dip in production in his final season with the Bills. While he played in 16 games, he only made eight starts and he finished with a career-worst 8.5 yards per reception. He also posted a significantly worse drop rate (4.5%) compared to the 2021 season (1.9%) with Buffalo’s quarterbacks posting an 80.7 passer rating when they targeted him.

Already 33 years old, Beasley’s most productive days are behind him. However, the former undrafted free agent out of SMU still has a viable market of suitors wanting to sign him.

Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported that Beasley is generating serious interest from multiple NFL teams and that is coming with several contract offers. However, the slot weapon isn’t rushing into signing with a team immediately.

“NFL teams, including head coaches, have made efforts to recruit Beasley. It’s regarded as a matter of time before he joins a team with no deal imminent or developing at this time.” Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on interest in Cole Beasley

Wilson’s reporting made it clear that Beasley wants to sign with a Super Bowl contender. It likely eliminates a return to the Dallas Cowboys and significantly reduces the list of teams he is considering.

Evaluating what NFL team might sign Cole Beasley

Several of the best teams in the NFL have room to improve their receiving corps. Considering Beasley is limited by his size and abilities as a slot receiver, it does reduce some of the possibilities. The Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles are all set in the slot.

The Green Bay Packers stand out as a possibility, especially with quarterback Aaron Rodgers having communication issues with the young receivers. Although, Randall Cobb typically lines up in the slot and he is Rodgers’ most trusted target.

It’s possible a team like the Indianapolis Colts could view Beasley as an alternative and they are the favorites to win the AFC South.

Considering no talks are ongoing, it’s very possible Beasley waits until a contender loses their slot receiver to an injury. If that happens or a team determines it needs more at the position, Beasley will be the first player called.