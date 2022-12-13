NFL wide receiver rankings Week 15: Justin Jefferson remains top dog, Ja’Marr Chase makes move

NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top pass-catchers are throughout the 2022 season. These rankings can help with your fantasy football and daily fantasy teams as we dig deep with advanced stats and a whole lot more.

In a list that will be updated weekly throughout the 2022 season, we give you our NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 15.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated Week 15 NFL Power rankings

Ranking NFL’s best wide receivers: Aging veterans, youthful exuberance

15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Evans stats (2022): 59 receptions, 805 yards, 3 TD, 60.2% catch rate, 4 drops (4.1%)

To say that the 2022 season has been a struggle for Evans and his Buccaneers offense would be an understatement. The veteran has not caught a single touchdown pass since all the way back in Week 4. He’s struggled connecting with Tom Brady downfield, averaging just 8.2 yards per target.

Despite these struggles, the Texas A&M product is still on pace to put up a ninth consecutive 1,000-yard season to open his career. That’s already a record. However, further struggles will push him off this list moving forward. The dude needs to show up for a Bucs squad that’s still on top in the NFC South.

14. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson stats (2022): 63 receptions, 868 yards, 4 TD, 62.4% catch rate, 4 drops (4.0%)

Wilson’s performance over the past three weeks enables the rookie to make another appearance in our NFL wide receiver rankings. He’s caught 19-of-30 targets for 335 yards during that span. This included a stellar 162-yard outing in a narrow Week 13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Wilson is now on pace to catch 81 passes for north of 1,100 yards. That’s a good season for anyone. Now consider the fact that he’s a rookie while playing with the Jets’ crop of quarterbacks, and this is magnified further.

13. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Lockett stats (2022): 71 receptions, 896 yards, 8 TD, 71.7% catch rate, 1 drop (1.0%)

Simply put, Lockett has been among the NFL’s most-underrated players over the past several seasons. Catching passes from Russell Wilson over the previous three years, Lockett averaged 85 receptions for nearly 1,100 yards.

Some figured the veteran would take a step back in 2022 with Geno Smith tossing him the rock. That has not been anywhere near the case. He’s still on pace to haul in 92 passes for 1,171 yards and has dropped a single pass on 99 targets. That’s simply sensational.

Also Read: Everything you need to know about the NFL Sunday Ticket

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Amon-Ra St. Brown stats (2022): 82 receptions, 898 yards, 6 TD, 75.2% catch rate, 3 drops (2.8%)

This second-year player out of USC is one of the reasons Detroit remains very much in the playoff race and boasts one of the top offenses in the league. Even after a breakout rookie campaign, St. Brown has found a way to pick it up even more.

The 23-year-old has hauled in 43-of-50 targets for 499 yards and three touchdowns over the past five games alone. That 86% catch rate on passes from Jared Goff is simply otherworldly. And it has St. Brown ascending our NFL wide receiver rankings in a big way heading into Week 15.

11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin stats (2022): 62 receptions, 945 yards, 3 TD, 63.3% catch rate, 2 drops (2.0%)

This recently-extended pass-catcher played a huge role in Washington’s Week 10 upset win over the previously undefeated Eagles. McLaurin caught 8-of-11 passes for 128 yards in the victory.

While he’s followed that up by catching just eight passes for 103 yards over the previous two games before catching eight balls for 105 yards and a touchdown in a Week 13 tie against the New York Giants. In short, McLaurin is one of the many reasons Washington finds itself in playoff contention heading into its Week 15 tilt with the division-rival Giants.

Related: NFL QB rankings heading into Week 15

NFL wide receiver rankings: Rounding out the top 10

10. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Tee Higgins (2022): 60 receptions, 861 yards, 5 TD, 70.6% catch rate, 4 drops (4.7%)

Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2020, Higgins has morphed into a starter-caliber wide receiver. Heck, he was that out of the gate as a rookie. Here’s a guy who averaged 71 receptions for 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in his first two seasons.

That’s been taken to a whole new level in 2022, especially once Ja’Marr Chase went down to injury back in Week 7. In the four games without Chase, Higgins caught 26-of-36 targets for 371 yards with two touchdowns. While he recorded just three catches for 35 yards in Chase’s return Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs, that included a touchdown in an upset win. Unfortunately, Higgins went down to a hamstring injury just one play into last week’s game. His status moving forward is up in the air.

9. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins stats (2022): 56 receptions, 653 yards, 3 TD, 74.7% catch rate, 4 drops (5.3%)

After serving a six-game suspension, Hopkins is up to his old tricks as one of the elite pass-catchers in today’s NFL.

Even after missing those first six games, Hopkins finds himself on pace to catch 88 passes for 1,026 yards. That’s simply incredible. Though, the season-ending injury Kyler Murray suffered in Week 14 will impact this future Hall of Famer over the final four games of the season. You can take that to the bank.

8. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

CeeDee Lamb stats (2022): 74 receptions, 961 yards, 6 TD, 63.2% catch rate, 4 drops (3.4%)

After some initial struggles, Lamb has picked it up big time recently. That included Lamb catching 11 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 10 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

With Dallas’ offense clicking on all cylinders, Lamb continues to take his game to the next level. Including that Week 10 outing against Green Bay, Lamb has caught 32 passes for 405 yards with three touchdowns in his past five games. He’s also racked up 345 yards after the catch.

Related: NFL’s top-100 players of 2022

7. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylen Waddle stats (2022): 59 receptions, 1,003 yards, 6 TD, 62.8% catch rate, 7 drops (7.4%)

A first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2021, Jaylen Waddle was electric in South Beach as a rookie. That included him hauling in an absurd 104 passes for 1,015 yards while catching six touchdowns. The former Alabama star also caught a resounding 74% of the passes thrown in his direction with a 5.7% drop rate.

While Waddle started his sophomore campaign out in electric fashion, he has struggled big time recently. Over the course of the past two games, he’s caught three passes for 40 yards with four drops.

6. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Brown stats (2022): 65 receptions, 1,020 yards, 10 TD, 63.7% catch rate, 6 drops (5.9%)

How good is A.J. Brown? He was the death knell in Jon Robinson’s tenure as the Titans’ general manager following a Week 13 outing that saw him go for 119 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. Remember, Tennessee traded Brown away during the 2022 NFL Draft in a shocking move.

Brown ascends our NFL wide receiver rankings after the aforementioned performance. But his advanced stats are elite. He’s averaging nearly six yards after the catch with NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts boasting a 125.4 QB rating when targeting the wide receiver. Whew!

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

NFL wide receiver rankings: The elite five

5. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Davante Adams stats (2022): 82receptions, 1,247 yards, 12 TD, 57.7% catch rate, 6 drops (4.2%)

To say that is has been an up-and-down season for Adams and his Raiders would be an understatement. He’s expressed frustration in the team under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels at nearly every turn. That initially gave in to a three-game winning streak ahead of Vegas’ ugly Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with Adams catching just 3-of-7 targets.

With that said, Adams’ full body of work in his first season without Aaron Rodgers has been darn solid. He’s still on pace to catch 107 passes for what would be a career-high 1,630 yards. This still enables Adams to remain in the top-five of our NFL wide receiver rankings heading into Week 15.

4. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2022): 64 receptions, 821 yards, 7 TD, 66.7% catch rate, 7 drops (7.2%)

Chase returned to action last week after a lengthy absence due to a hip injury. Like clockwork, he jumped our NFL wide receiver rankings after just one game. The electric pass-catcher hauled in seven of eight targets for 97 yards in an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Despite missing four games to injury, Chase is still on pace to catch 92 passes for 1,185 yards. He’s also tallied 145 receptions for 2,276 yards and 20 touchdowns over the course of his first 26 NFL games. That’s elite.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs stats (2022): 94 receptions, 1,239 yards, 10 TD, 70.7% catch rate, 7 drops (5.3%)

Several years after the fact, and it’s still surprising that Diggs fell to the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Pretty much from the get, he proved to be among the best pass-catchers in the game. That’s been taken to a whole new level in two seasons catching passes from Josh Allen with the Bills after he was surprisingly traded by Minnesota.

Diggs has picked it up again in 2022, finding himself on pace to catch 130 passes for 1,715 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also averaging a robust 4.1 yards after the catch with Josh Allen tallying a 121.7 QB rating when targeting him.

Related: NFL’s highest-paid players of 2022

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill stats (2022): 100 receptions, 1,460 yards, 6 TD, 71.9% catch rate, 7 drops (5.0%)

Dynamic. Electric. Whatever way we want to describe Hill and what he’s done since entering the NFL back in 2016, the wide receiver is simply “him.” Dude can take it to the house at any given time, is one of the top deep threats in the game and is a transcendent playmaker.

This has been taken to a whole new level in Hill’s first season with Miami. How good has the All-Pro been through 15 weeks? He’s now on pace for 134 receptions and 1,906 yards. This has Hill among our top players in Sportsnaut’s Week 15 NFL wide receiver rankings.

1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson stats (2022): 99 receptions, 1,500 yards, 6 TD, 69.7% catch rate, 5 drops (3.5%)

Some thought that Justin Jefferson was more a product of Joe Burrow during his time with the LSU Tigers. Boy, were those skeptics wrong. In just two seasons with the Vikings, Jefferson is already in the record books. That includes putting up the most receiving yards for a wide receiver in NFL history through his first two seasons.

The 2022 season has been even better for Jefferson. He tallied 11 catches for an absurd 223 yards in a Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. All said, Jefferson has tallied north of 130 receiving yards six times on the campaign. In fact, he needs to average 116.3 yards over the final four games to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season NFL record. Yeah!