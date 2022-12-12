Jets QB Mike White (ribs) day-to-day

Credit: JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets quarterback Mike White is day-to-day with a rib injury sustained in the 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday.

White took a pair of shots to his midsection Sunday and briefly left the game each time before returning. He was taken to a Buffalo-area hospital after the game as what Saleh called a “precaution” but was able to return to New York with the team.

“It showed everyone else what we already know,” Saleh said about White’s demonstration of toughness.

The first hit occurred in the second quarter when defensive tackle Ed Oliver threw White to the ground. White missed two plays.

The second came with 4:45 left in the third quarter when he was pummeled by linebacker Matt Milano. Veteran Joe Flacco replaced White, who returned a series later but appeared to do so in some pain.

“He was brought in (to the locker room) to get evaluated, X-rays, all that stuff,” Saleh said of White. “Everything checked out good, he felt good and wanted to come back in.”

White started the season as the Jets’ third quarterback but was elevated to No. 1 because of the ineffectiveness of starter Zach Wilson and Flacco.

On the season, White, 27, has started three games and has a 1-2 record. He threw for more than 300 yards in each of his first two starts, then 268 (27-of-44 passing) against the Bills. He has completed 62 percent of his passes for 952 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Saleh said the Jets (7-6) are approaching Sunday’s home game against the resurgent Detroit Lions (6-7) as if White will start.

Also day-to-day is defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who recorded two sacks on Sunday before leaving with a calf injury in the second quarter. Saleh said Williams could be able to play against the Lions.

–Field Level Media