NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Josh McDaniels could join Nathaniel Hackett in being ousted

Heading into Week 17, the list of NFL head coaches who have been fired is now at three after Nathaniel Hackett got his walking papers from the Denver Broncos following an humiliating Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He joins the likes of Frank Reich (Indianapolis Colts) and Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers) in being fired this season.

There’s other coaches who find themselves firmly on the hot seat now that we’re heading down the stretch of the regular season. Below, we look at several NFL head coaches who are on the hot seat and where they stand right now.

NFL head coaches with hot seats blazing

Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona Cardinals

An argument can be made that Kliff Kingsbury is one of the worst NFL head coaches today. Here’s a guy who has posted a 28-35-1 record since joining the Cardinals. Arizona has also lost 15 of its past 20 games dating back a calendar year. He’s currently mired in a rift with quarterback Kyler Murray, who the Cards inked to a long-term deal this past offseason and is sidelined with a torn ACL.

Sure Kingsbury signed an extension himself. But it’s becoming readily apparent that he’s in over his head in the NFL. That has the embattled head coach firmly on the hot seat and it could lead to him getting those walking papers come “Black Monday.” That’s magnified now that Arizona is in the process of replacing general manage Steve Keim.

Lovie Smith, Houston Texans

David Culley went one-and-done with the Texans a season ago. Is it possible that Smith could now follow suit? We wouldn’t put it past joke of a franchise. After all, the decision to hire Smith in the first place last winter didn’t seem to make a whole lot of sense.

Houston heads into Week 17 with a league-worst 2-12-1 record. It ranks 31st in the league in scoring and is being outscored by more than a touchdown per game. Quarterback Davis Mills has proven he’s not the long-term solution. Flush with two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, it might actually make sense for the Texans to move off Smith for a younger, offensive-minded head coach.

Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders

McDaniels’ seat seemed to cool off a bit after a three-game winning streak for the Raiders heading into a Week 14 matchup with the injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams. A win in Southern California would have kept Vegas in playoff contention.

Instead, the Raiders blew a late-game lead to Baker Mayfield mere days after he landed on the roster via waivers from the Carolina Panthers. Vegas was up 16-3 with 3:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, only to allow two touchdown drives to conclude the game. This represents the fourth time McDaniels and Co. have blown a two-score lead on the season.

After a shocking win over the New England Patriots in Week 15, Vegas blew an opportunity to remain alive in the AFC Playoff race via an ugly loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve. It’s a game that saw Derek Carr throw three second-half interceptions as the Raiders literally gave away any hope of earning a postseason spot. The only thing potentially saving McDaniels is the fact that he’s in the first year of his contract and owner Mark Davis might not want to eat the final four years of said deal.

NFL head coaches on the hot seat: Temperature turning up

Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans’ late-game meltdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 could act as a precursor to Allen going one-and-done. The Saints were up 16-3 with three minutes left, and ended up losing by the score of 17-16.

This is the latest reason to believe that Allen just doesn’t have what it takes. New Orleans is now 6-9 on the season. Dating back to his days as the then-Oakland Raiders head coach, Allen boasts a career 13-38 record. With the Saints likely set to tear it down this coming offseason, Allen is on the hot seat. In fact, he could be one of the first NFL head coaches fired once the calendar flips to January.

Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta heads into Week 17 at 5-10 on the campaign following an ugly loss to the Baltimore Ravens this past weekend. The team is in last place in the worst division in football and is going nowhere fast.

In particular, the offense has been a major issue. Atlanta benched Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder. It heads into the latter part of the season ranked 31st in the NFL in passing. As someone who earned his reputation as a genius on offense, this is less than ideal. And while we know owner Arthur Blank has proven to be loyal, a rebuild in Atlanta might end up being led by another guy.

NFL head coaches fired during 2022 season

Nathaniel Hackett, Denver Broncos

Denver’s decision to fire Hackett after just 15 games can’t be considered too much of a surprise. The Broncos dropped their 11th game of the season Christmas night, losing to the injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams by the score of 51-14.

As humiliating as the final score might have been, what we saw from Broncos players tells us another story. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien was seen going after the team’s offensive line after it struggled protecting Russell Wilson. Meanwhile, Randy Gregory was suspended a game for fighting after the clock struck zero in the fourth quarter.

From an on-field perspective, Denver ranks dead last in the NFl in scoring at 15.5 points per game. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson is putting up, by far, the worst performance of his career. From an in-game coaching perspective, we saw Hackett make mistake after mistake.

Denver’s new ownership group will now likely take a leading role in finding a new head coach to replace Hackett. Simply put, the status quo was not sustainable.

Frank Reich, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis’ latest loss to the New England Patriots by the score of 26-3 was simply humiliating. With Sam Ehlinger under center, the Colts put up 121 total yards of offense. This seemed to be the final straw for owner Jim Irsay.

Indianapolis had done everything to stay loyal to Reich. It simply had no other choice than to fire him following a disastrous 3-5-1 start to the season in which the Colts rank dead least in the NFL in scoring at under 15 points per game.

While Reich ends his Colts tenure with a winning 40-33-1 record, they’re a mere 12-13-1 since the start of the 2021 campaign. That’s the definition of average, something Irsay is not OK with. Whether Jeff Saturday (of all people) changes the dynamics as the interim coach remains to be seen.

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule was viewed as a lame-duck before the summer even began and he was among the favorites to be one of the first NFL coaches fired in 2022. Entering Week 5 with his job at stake, the Carolina Panthers lost 37-15 on Sunday and owner David Tepper fired him less than 24 hours later.

It’s not a surprise. Rhule went 1-27 when opponents scored at least 17 points, including 25 consecutive losses. One of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL never established his footing, going through multiple offensive coordinators and even more starting quarterbacks. While his time in the NFL is over, Rhule immediately becomes the most coveted coach in college football and should be among the leading coaching candidates for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Bookmark this page for continued updates on NFL head coaches on the hot seat throughout the remainder of the season.