Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera with shocking admission after latest loss

The struggling Washington Commanders fell to the Cleveland Browns by the score of 24-10 at home on Sunday, losing their third consecutive game.

It was an ugly performance from Ron Rivera’s squad with Carson Wentz throwing zero touchdowns against three interceptions. Meanwhile, Washington’s defense allowed the struggling Deshaun Watson to throw three touchdowns without a pick.

By virtue of this loss, Washington can be eliminated from playoff contention if the Green Bay Packers defeat the Minnesota Vikings Sunday afternoon. Apparently, that’s news to Ron Rivera.

In talking to the media following Sunday’s ugly loss, Rivera expressed surprise that his Washington Commanders can be eliminated from the playoffs before Week 18. It was a surreal scene inside FedEx Field.

Here's the video.



I am absolutely gobsmacked that Rivera didn't know that the Commanders could be eliminated today.



How does this happen in the modern NFL?

Did this impact his decision to start Wentz?



I'm so confused right now. pic.twitter.com/9BNCr26mxm — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 1, 2023

That’s just not a good look for Rivera. How in the world does a head coach not know the playoff scenarios at hand? It’s pretty much one of Rivera’s primary duties at this stage in the season.

In all, what we’ve seen recently has not been great for Rivera in Maryland. Washington has not won a game since all the way back on Nov. 27. His decision to bench Taylor Heinicke for Wentz was also met with criticism. That won’t change after what we saw from the struggling quarterback on New Year’s Day.

One now has to wonder whether Ron Rivera is on the hot seat. We’re sure the powers that be in Maryland saw Sunday’s press conference and had the same reaction as us.