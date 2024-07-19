New York Knicks reportedly have had recent talks about trade for veteran double-double machine to replace Isaiah Hartenstein

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims the New York Knicks have had recent discussions about trading for a talented defensive big man to replace Isaiah Hartenstein.

It has been a very busy and positive offseason for the New York Knicks. Coming up just short of their first trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 24 years quickly kicked off a strategy to morph the team into a title contender in 2024-25. And thus far, they have made the necessary moves to get them closer to that goal.

Trading for Nets two-way star Mikal Bridges, and re-signing OG Anunoby solidifies their place as an elite squad in the East. But the departure of center Isaiah Hartenstein was a major hit and the six-year veteran was a perfect fit for the Knicks system and will be missed. Since he signed his huge contract with the Thunder the team has been on the hunt for an impact replacement.

New York Knicks had recent talks with Atlanta Hawks about Clint Capela trade

On Thursday, it was revealed that one option, Clint Capela, is reportedly on the trade block. And, it seems that the Knicks have already checked in about a potential deal for the Hawks veteran.

“Clint Capela Atlanta was one big that the Knicks checked in on. I don’t know how far the talks went. I don’t know if they’re active at this very moment. But they did check in on Capela,” SNY New York Knicks insider Ian Begley reported on Thursday.

Clint Capela stats (2023-24): 11.5 PPG,10.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Mitchell Robinson, the likely starter next season, is a slightly better offensive rebounder and shot blocker. However, Capela is far more reliable to stay on the court and is a talented pick-and-roll player. He is an upgrade at the center spot.

Begley added Robinson would probably be included in the trade for the player set to hit free agency next summer.

