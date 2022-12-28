NFL Playoff scenarios: A full look at where things stand in Week 17

NFL Playoff scenarios are aplenty heading into Week 17 of the schedule starting Thursday night between the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans.

A total of four teams have clinched their division titles. Five others have guaranteed themselves spots in the postseason. Meanwhile, only one-quarter of the NFL (eight teams) have been eliminated from playoff contention with two weeks remaining.

Below, we provide you with a full look at NFL Playoff scenarios heading into Week 17.

NFC Playoff clinching scenarios

Philadelphia Eagles clinch NFC East

With win over the New Orleans Saints

OR

Dallas Cowboys loss to the Tennessee Titans

With Jalen Hurts unlikely to go Week 17 due to an injury, Philadelphia could wrap up the NFC East before it even plays on Sunday. That would include the division-rival Dallas Cowboys losing to Tennessee on Thursday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles clinch first-round bye, home-field advantage

With win over the New Orleans Saints

OR

Tie against the Saints and Minnesota Vikings loss/tie against the Green Bay Packers

OR

Dallas Cowboys tie/loss, San Francisco 49ers tie/loss and Minnesota Vikings loss

This one is a bit more complicated for Philadelphia if it is unable to take out the underdog Saints on New Year’s Day. It would have to include Dallas either losing or tying against Tennessee, the 49ers either tying or falling to a Raiders team that just benched Derek Carr and Minnesota losing to the division-rival Packers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinch NFC South

With win over the Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay currently finds itself at 7-8 on the season, one game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the division. It boasts the tiebreaker against New Orleans after sweeping the season series, meaning a win over Carolina on Sunday would clinch the NFC South heading into Week 18.

New York Giants clinch NFL Playoff berth

With win over the Indianapolis Colts

OR

Commanders, Lions and Packers losses

OR

Commanders and Seahawks losses

There’s several other NFL Playoff scenarios in play that would help the Giants earn their first postseason appearance since 2016. But these would require tie games to take place. As you likely already know, those are a rarity (12 over the past decade).

New York’s best opportunity to clinch a playoff spot is a win over a horrible Indianapolis Colts team at home on Sunday. Indy is slated to start Nick Foles under center again and has pretty much given up on the season. If New York loses on New Year’s Day, it would need multiple other NFC Playoff contenders to lose.

Washington Commanders clinch NFL Playoff berth

With win over the Browns

AND

Seahawks loss, Lions loss and Packers loss/tie

Despite some recent struggles, there’s still a chance that Washington can clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs come Sunday. It would need to take out a bad Cleveland Browns team while watching Seattle fall to the New York Jets as well as the Lions being defeated at home against the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings taking out Green Bay.

NFL Playoff scenarios: Potential elimination

Dallas Cowboys eliminated from NFC East with loss/tie to Tennessee Titans or Philadelphia Eagles win/tie against the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with loss to the Eagles

Carolina Panthers eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with loss to the Buccaneers

Washington Commanders eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with loss to the Browns as well as wins by the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with loss to the Vikings and a Lions win/tie and a Commanders win

Seattle Seahawks eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with loss and Commanders win or a loss as well as wins by the Lions and Packers

Current NFC standings and wildcard matchups

Philadelphia Eagles: 13-2 (first-round bye) Minnesota Vikings: 12-3 San Francisco 49ers: 11-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-8 Dallas Cowboys: 11-4 New York Giants: 8-6-1 Washington Commanders: 7-7-1

7. Washington Commanders at 2. Minnesota Vikings

6. New York Giants at 3. San Francisco 49ers

5. Dallas Cowboys at 4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

* Note: NFC South winner automatically gets home-field in first-round

AFC Playoff clinching scenarios

Buffalo Bills clinch first-round bye, home-field advantage

With win over the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Denver Broncos

It seems reasonable to believe that home-field advantage in the AFC Playoffs will be decided in Week 18. Even if Buffalo were to take out Cincinnati on Monday Night Football, it would need a terrible Broncos team to defeat another championship contender in that of the Chiefs. Good luck with that, Buffalo.

Miami Dolphins clinch NFL Playoff berth

With win over the New England Patriots and New York Jets loss/tie

OR

Tie with Bills as well as Jets loss and Steelers loss/tie

The most obvious scenario here would be Miami ending its four-game losing streak with a win over the division-rival Patriots and the Jets falling to the Seattle Seahawks. It’s not an ideal scenario with QB1 Tua Tagovailoa sidelined to injury and the Fins set to rely on journeyman Teddy Bridgewater.

Cincinnati Bengals clinch AFC North title

With win over the Bills and Baltimore Ravens loss/tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers

OR

Tie against the Bills and Ravens loss to Pittsburgh

Winners of seven consecutive games, Cincinnati heads into Monday night’s huge matchup with a chance to clinch the AFC North. It will need Baltimore to lose to Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Cincinnati is still very much alive for the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs.

NFL Playoff scenarios: Potential elimination

Baltimore Ravens eliminated from AFC North with a loss to Pittsburgh as well as a Bengals win/tie against Buffalo

New England Patriots eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with a loss to the Jets

New York Jets eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with loss to the Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with loss to the Ravens or a Dolphins win over New England

Las Vegas Raiders eliminated from NFL Playoff contention with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers or wins/ties for either the Dolphins or Jets.

Current AFC standings and wildcard matchups

Buffalo Bills: 12-3 (first-round bye) Kansas City Chiefs: 12-3 Cincinnati Bengals: 11-4 Jacksonville Jaguars: 7-8 Baltimore Ravens: 10-5 Los Angeles Chargers: 9-6 Miami Dolphins: 8-7

7. Miami Dolphins at 2. Kansas City Chiefs

6. Los Angeles Chargers at 3. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Baltimore Ravens at 4. Jacksonville Jaguars

* Note: AFC South winner automatically gets home-field in first-round

* Note: Bills hold tiebreaker agianst Chiefs due to head-to-head win