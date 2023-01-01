NFL world reacts to Kenny Pickett going full hero mode for the Pittsburgh Steelers

To say that Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled this season would be an understatement.

The first-round pick entered Sunday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens having accounted for eight total touchdowns compared to 10 turnovers. He needed to turn it around if Pittsburgh were to go into Baltimore and remain alive in the AFC Playoff race with a win.

It was not looking great for pretty much three quarters and 11 minutes before Pittsburgh took over down 13-9 with four minutes and 16 seconds remaining in the final stanza.

The Steelers took over at their own 20 yard line and had to travel 80 yards down the field against the NFL’s 10th-ranked defense. Pickett did not disappoint.

The rookie completed 5-of-6 passes for 64 yards on that final drive, culminating in an absolutely ridiculous touchdown pass to Najee Harris for the win. When we say ridiculous, we’re not kidding.

Avoiding that pressure was absolutely insane stuff from Kenny Pickett. But the dime to Harris is what showed Pickett might have legend built into his name moving forward.

The Steelers’ playoff hopes were on the line. They needed a big play or two from Pickett on that final drive. He provided five of them to oust the division-rival Ravens and keep Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes alive. Remember, this came one week after Pickett led a late-game comeback in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve.

Pickett ended up completing just 15-of-27 passes for 168 yards in the 16-13 win. But no one in Steel City cares about that stat line. All they care about is his epic late-game comeback to keep the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive.

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL Playoff and Super Bowl predictions

NFL world reacts to Kenny Pickett’s insane game-winning drive

Kenny Pickett:

🧊 Two straight weeks leading game-winning drives



🧊 Four game-winning drives on the year



Not half bad for the @steelers rookie QB. — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 2, 2023

Kenny Pickett has some 💩 with him bruh… He can have a night when he just can’t find anything until you need it most. Little mittens may have small hands, but he got big nu… I mean a big heart!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) January 2, 2023

Kenny Pickett is the real deal — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 2, 2023

I HaVeNt sEeN eNoUgH OuT oF KenNy PiCkEtT 🥴🥴🥴



Shut up. — Dorin Dickerson (@scorindorin) January 2, 2023

Kenny Pickett won another game, you guys. Say it. — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) January 2, 2023

If Kenny Pickett leading a game winning drive In back to back weeks, and one against the ravens on the road, doesn’t silence the critics, nothing will. He’s arrived. — Kevin Adams (@KevinAdams26) January 2, 2023

"I'm just telling you, if Patrick Mahomes made this play, we'd be putting it right to the Hall of Fame. That's a Patrick Mahomes kind of magical moment in the clutch part of a football game that sets quarterbacks apart."



High praise for Kenny Pickett pic.twitter.com/k9ffe1mNML — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 2, 2023