Arizona Cardinals expected to replace Steve Keim with a new general manager

Near the start of the season, NFL insider Albert Breer let it be known that barring “a disaster“, both coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim’s jobs were likely safe this season. It appears we may be nearing destruction.

Despite being signed to a new contract extension before the year began and being under contract through 2027, the Cardinals are apparently ready to move on from Keim, who’s been with the organization since 1999.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Keim’s ‘leave of absence‘ could be permanent. League sources have indicated to Jones that the Cardinals are expected to hire a new general manager this upcoming offseason, and there are several names mentioned as possible replacements for the man who has operated in a GM role since 2013.

Internal candidates linked to Arizona Cardinals GM position

With the Cardinals reportedly ready to move on from Keim, team owner Michael Bidwill has already gathered a list of candidates.

Right now, with Keim separated from the team, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and VP of pro personnel Adrian Wilson are splitting GM duties for the Cards. They’re each former players who have worked their way up the chain since retirement and could be primed for a bigger role in the near future.

Both individuals are viewed as potential full-time replacements to secure the expected GM vacancy in Arizona, but the organization will likely be launching a full interview process soon enough.

Whoever takes over in Arizona will be tasked with injecting more youth onto a roster that has battled several injuries over the past few seasons to their veteran players. Ultimately the goal will be to become annual contenders in an ever-so-competitive NFC West, something Keim hasn’t been able to do as of late.