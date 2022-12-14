General manager Steve Keim taking leave of absence from Arizona Cardinals, citing health reasons

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The hits just keep rolling in for the Arizona Cardinals. While they’re pretty much in a lost season at this point, no one wants to see a player like Kyler Murray get hurt, or for anyone’s health to be in danger. Unfortunately for Steve Keim, general manager of the Cardinals, he’s set to take some time away from the team.

According to Ian Rapoport, Keim is immediately taking a leave of absence, citing health reasons.

Here is the Cardinals’ official statement on the matter:

“Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence. Keim’s duties are being handled on an interim basis by vice president, player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president, pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Out of respect for privacy – which is required by law – the team will refrain from commenting further. Arizona Cardinals’ statement on Steve Keim’s sudden leave of absence

Steve Keim means a lot to the Arizona Cardinals

For the Cardinals, it’s almost like a member of their family will be missing for an unknown amount of time. Keim has been with Arizona’s organization since 1999 when he began as a regional scout after his playing career wrapped up in 1997.

He’s spent the past 23 years working his way up the ladder, where he’s operated as the team’s GM since 2013.

While the Cardinals haven’t enjoyed much luck this season, Keim has a career 80-76-2 record as a football executive with the team. The Cardinals have made the playoffs three times during his tenure, which has included selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall back in 2019.

The specifics of Keim’s ailments are unknown. At this point, we can only hope for his health to improve as soon as possible.

