3 Arizona Cardinals general manager candidates to replace Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently.

Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent.

Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is a move that most expected. Arizona finds itself at 4-9 on the season heading into Sunday’s outing against the Denver Broncos. The team has lost 13 of its past 18 dating back to last season.

The Cardinals’ general manager since 2013, Keim has overseen some major struggles in the NFL Draft. The recent extension quarterback Kyler Murray signed has also proven to be a black eye for the Cardinals’ organization.

At this point, it seems to be a good bet that Arizona will look internally for a replacement. Though, we also expect owner Michael Bidwill to leave no stone unturned in finding a replacement. Below, we look at three options.

Adrian Wilson promoted to general manager

Currently the Arizona Cardinals VP of pro personnel, Wilson is sharing interim general manager duties with Quentin Harris. Wilson was a third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2001. He played with the team through the 2012 season and earned five Pro Bowl appearances as one of the best safeties in the game.

Wilson, 43, is a highly respected figure around the NFL and has received interviews for general manager openings with other teams. This would be a seamless transition for a front office that has a ton of work to do during the offseason.

Arizona Cardinals make historic hire

Jacqueline Davidson is in her third season as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ senior director of football reserarch. Her role with the Bucs is vast as evidenced by her job description on the team’s website.

“Davidson is responsible for supporting the front office and coaching staff in roster and strategy decisions through research and development of analytical tools and methods. She also works alongside General Manager Jason Licht and Vice President of Football Administration Mike Greenberg on player contracts and salary cap decisions,” Buccaneers bio on Jacqueline Davidson.

Her cap management helped Tampa Bay return all 22 starters from their Super Bowl team following the 2020 season.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Davidson spent 11 seasons in the New York Jets’ front office. That included a role as the team’s director of football adminstration. To say that she’s qualified for this opening would be an understatement.

Arizona Cardinals find experience with Jeff Ireland

For many, hiring a retread GM wouldn’t make sense. But it must be noted that Ireland has regained steam as a potential front office head as he serves as the New Orleans Saints’ assistant general manager under Mickey Loomis.

Ireland, 52, served as the Miami Dolphins’ general manager from 2008-13. That span saw them add the likes of stars Jake Long, Vontae Davis, Sean Smith and Mike Pouncey to the mix. Sure Ireland’s tenure in South Beach was filled with more misses than hits. But his experience could prove vital as the Cardinals attempt to overcome their recent struggles.

Having spent time under Loomis in one of the best front offices the NFL has to offer could also be appealing to Arizona. At the very least, he’d bring a different philosophy to a front office that has been terrible when it comes to roster building via the draft.