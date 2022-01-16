The San Francisco 49ers looked like they were going to win going away against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Sunday’s NFL Wild Card Game.

San Francisco held a 23-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter and were dominating on both sides of the ball.

That’s when the bad Jimmy Garoppolo showed up, throwing an ugly interception with the 49ers up 23-10. Like clockwork, Dak Prescott drove Dallas down the field to pull the game within six points.

Even then, the 49ers seemingly won the game on a third-down run by Deebo Samuel that was ruled a first down on the field. Following review, the officials called Samuel roughly an inch short.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan lined up to go for it before a false start penalty was called on left tackle Trent Williams. He ultimately opted to punt with the Cowboys taking over at their own 20 with 32 seconds remaining.

After Prescott led the Cowboys to 28 yards on three plays, the quarterback ran up the middle all the way down to the 49ers’ 24-yard line with 14 seconds remaining. It did not give Dallas time to run a final play, ending the game in the process with the San Francisco 49ers coming out on top in thrilling fashion, 23-17.

This is just the latest epic game in a rivalry that dominated NFL’s landscape in the 1980s and for three consecutive seasons in the 1990s. It also has San Francisco set to head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

As for the Cowboys, their season comes to an end in ugly fashion. That included a franchise playoff record 14 penalties. Meanwhile, rumors will continue to swirl as it relates to head coach Mike McCarthy’s future.

NFL world reacts to thrilling San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have gone 11 straight playoff appearances without reaching a conference championship game.



That's the longest drought by any team since the AFC and NFC were created in 1970.



Dallas has been 1-and-done in 7 of those 11 playoff appearances. pic.twitter.com/oPM9tMLd1L — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 17, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “I don’t even want to discuss anything like that at this particular time.” Said he won’t talk about topics like coaching. “That’s not on the table. The game speaks for itself.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

How Bout Them Niners!!!! pic.twitter.com/hb2ouTaWhU — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 17, 2022

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: “Extraordinarily disappointed. Very disappointed. Disappointed for our fans. …This is quite a letdown.” On 49ers: “They outplayed us.” pic.twitter.com/bArLzVHooy — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022

If it was a called play it was a very bad call https://t.co/pFIPQnrDXn — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys got the ball back with 32 seconds on the clock and ran four plays in 18 seconds.



They wasted the final 14 seconds on a run up the middle. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 17, 2022

Massive 7 day stretch for Kyle’s career resume. Got into the playoffs in OT in LA….then goes on road, wins a playoff game as the underdog. Big time — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) January 17, 2022

Of course, the funny version is that McCarthy doesn’t get fired, while Moore and Quinn get hired elsewhere. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 17, 2022

Hard to tell if that was a called draw or Dak improvising.



Either way, inexcusable. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2022