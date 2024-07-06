New York Yankees news: MLB insider expects slugger from NL West to be on Yanks trade deadline wish list

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

One notable insider believes the New York Yankees could have a specific slugger from the National League West on their trade deadline wish list — if he becomes available.

Just a couple of weeks ago, the Yankees owned the best record in baseball and seemed like a favorite to reach the World Series from the American League. Boy, have things changed since. Entering the MLB games today, New York is in the midst of a serious slump and has dropped 15 of their last 20.

There was trade speculation surrounding the Yankees when they had the best record in the sport, and that has only intensified during their recent skid. The organization has been linked to several blockbuster moves, however, earlier this week Bleacher Report MLB insider Jon Heyman offered up an under-the-radar option for the Pinstripes.

Jon Heyman suggests New York Yankees will target Matt Chapman if he becomes available

“If [the San Francisco Giants] do sell, I wouldn’t be shocked if [Matt] Chapman is a target whether for the Yankees or someone else,” Heyman said during his weekly podcast.

Chapman was one of the Scott Boras three who did not sign a new contract for 2024 until weeks before the start of the season. Unfortunately, signing Chapman and 2023 NL Cy Young Blake Snell — another Boras client — has not helped deliver the results the Giants were looking for this season.

Matt Chapman stats (2024): .243 AVG, .324 OBP, .422 SLG, 12 HR, 42 RBI, 56 R

Heyman did mention in his report he believes the Giants will try to be buyers before the deadline. But moving Chapman — who has a player option for next season — would be a sensible option when he has solid value and is no guarantee to return in 2025. DJ Lemahieu could be moved over to first if the team acquires Chapman.

