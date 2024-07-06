Aaron Boone doesn’t care about Aaron Judge’s hitting coach calling New York Yankees player development ‘terrible’

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees got off to a red-hot start to the season, with a 50-22 record on June 14. Aaron Boone’s team has gone just 4-14 since. Yet, all along, Aaron Judge has remained one of the best hitters in baseball, entering play with a .310 batting average.

To be fair, Judge and Juan Soto have more than pulled their weight in the Yankees lineup, but many others haven’t. As a team, the Yankees have just a .221 batting average since June 3, which ranks 27th in MLB.

On Thursday, Aaron Judge’s hitting coach, Richard Schenck, had enough. While watching what resulted in an 8-4 Yankees loss to the Reds, Judge’s hitting coach, who doesn’t work for the Yankees, took to social media to let off a firestorm attack against the Yankees’ player development program.

“They’ve lost 13 out of 18 while he’s (Aaron Judge) hitting like an MVP. The Yankees offensive player development is terrible.” Aaron Judge’s hitting coach Richard Schenck on New York Yankees

The tweet has 597,000 views and counting, so it’s no surprise it got back to Yankees manager Aaron Boone. By Friday, Boone already had to answer questions about the criticism his team received online. He makes it clear that the comments have no bearing on what he or his team does.

“People are going to say things and certainly everyone’s entitled to their opinion, and especially when you go through a tough stretch and you wear this uniform I know people are going to take shots and things like that, so you can’t get all consumed with all that stuff. We got enough to worry about making sure we’re buttoned up and putting our best foot forward every day. I honestly really don’t care what’s said on Twitter. It doesn’t involve me, to be honest. It’s somebody else making a comment.” Aaron Boone responds to criticism

After getting swept by the Reds in a three-game series, the Yankees responded Friday by losing 5-3 in extra innings to the Red Sox. They mustered just six hits, with Judge going 0-4, with a walk and a strikeout. Schenck didn’t have any interesting tweets though.

