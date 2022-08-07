Identifying the Hall of Fame player on each NFL roster in 2022

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This may be impossible, but we’ll be optimistic because it’s nice to have hope. The NFL world recently witnessed the Hall of Fame game, followed by eight new enshrinements into Canton, glorifying a new group of football legends.

There are several talented players spread throughout the league who will join the likes of Bryant Young, Richard Seymour, Cliff Branch, Leroy Butler, Tony Boselli, and Sam Mills, plus many others, once they hang up the cleats.

So who are the players guaranteed to make the Hall of Fame, earning a gold jacket when their playing careers are done? We’ll cover those bases as well as try and project a future Hall of Fame player for all 32 NFL teams. Can it even be done? Find out down below.

Related: Pro Football Hall of Fame 2022: Class of inductees, how to watch and more

Arizona Cardinals

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Future Cardinals Hall of Famer: J.J. Watt

The obvious future Hall of Famer on the Arizona Cardinals is none other than J.J. Watt. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Watt’s accomplishments pop off the page in many ways. His stats may have trailed off in recent years, but the dominance he showed early in his career is worthy of a gold jacket.

J.J. Watt career stats: 102 sacks, 26 FF, 63 PD, 2 INT, 6 TD (3 on offense)

Atlanta Falcons

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Future Falcons Hall of Famer: Cordarrelle Patterson

One may not think the Atlanta Falcons have a surefire Hall of Fame player on their roster upon first glance. While Kyle Pitts started off his career with a bang, it’s actually return man extraordinaire Cordarrelle Patterson who holds the best chance to land in Canton someday. Patterson is tied for having the most kick return touchdowns in NFL history with eight, and his 29.4 yards per return average ranks third all-time.

Baltimore Ravens

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Future Ravens Hall of Famer: Justin Tucker

If Lamar Jackson can stay healthy, then he’ll get his bronze bust, but we’re a ways away from that. Calais Campbell is another vet who’s had a long stretch of solid play. While it may not be the sexy pick, a Hall of Fame player doesn’t have to be sexy. Kickers are football players too, and Justin Tucker has simply been the best kicker of our era. He has the best FG% of all time at 91.06%. Give him the gold jacket.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge

Buffalo Bills

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Future Bills Hall of Famer: Von Miller

Josh Allen would have been my pick, had Von Miller not trashed those dreams. But how can we not give strip-sack Miller a place in Canton? He has 115.5 sacks in his career, with just three seasons in the single digits for QB takedowns. He’s also forced 26 fumbles in his ten years in the league, winning two Super Bowl rings along the way. Miller’s career has been nothing short of legendary.

Carolina Panthers

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Future Panthers Hall of Famer: Christian McCaffrey

This might be a stretch, but sometimes a little imagination is needed to project ten years into the future. Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been able to stay on the field the past two seasons, but he’s still just 26 and if he can return to the 2,000-yard back he was in his third season, he could make up for lost time. For now his 3,587 career rushing yards aren’t impressive, but if he can have four-to-five strong seasons where he’s efficient running and receiving, CMC’s Hall of Fame career could still happen.

Chicago Bears

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Future Bears Hall of Famer: Robert Quinn

If we’re being 100% honest with ourselves, Robert Quinn is a longshot to reach the Hall of Fame. But if he can put up 18.5 sacks as a 31-year-old, we won’t rule out his chances just yet. Quinn is up to 101 sacks, and if he can have a couple more double-digit sack seasons, his case for Canton could gain some strong momentum.

Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Future Bengals Hall of Famer: Ja’Marr Chase

This is nuts. We’re putting a second-year pro in the Hall of Fame. Some might think of Joe Burrow first, and that’s fair. But what Chase did as a rookie is unheard of. This dude had 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns at the age of 21. Just imagine if he has ten more 1,000-yard seasons. No one could slow him down when he didn’t even know what he was doing yet, what happens when he gains experience and more wisdom? This kid has Canton written all over him.

Related: Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season

Cleveland Browns

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Future Browns Hall of Famer: Myles Garrett

The one-man wrecking crew. Myles Garrett may be the best edge rusher today. It’s only been five seasons for Garrett, but he already has 58.5 sacks plus 11 forced fumbles and is still just 27. Taking him on one-on-one just can’t be done. We’ll likely see his Hall of Fame enshrinement once he decides to hang up the cleats.

Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Future Cowboys Hall of Famer: Zack Martin

The Dallas Cowboys have had many Hall of Fame players rock the blue star on their helmets. They currently have another one in the trenches with Zack Martin. A seven-time Pro Bowler, he’s also been named to the All-Pro team five times in his eight seasons in the NFL. Martin just has to stay healthy for a few more seasons to guarantee a place in Canton.

Related: 20 funny Dallas Cowboys memes

Denver Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Future Broncos Hall of Famer: Russell Wilson

It’s not every day that you can just trade for a Hall of Fame quarterback. That’s why it wasn’t easy to acquire Russell Wilson. A nine-time Pro Bowl QB, Russ already has one Super Bowl ring, if he can win another, his bust will already be in the works. His career TD-INT ratio is insane, with 292 TDs to just 87 interceptions. His interception rate ranks fifth-best all-time.

Detroit Lions

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Future Lions Hall of Famer: Aidan Hutchinson

How can a team that went just 3-13-1, finishing with the NFL’s worst record, have a Hall of Famer on the roster? That’s the thing, the Detroit Lions really don’t have a player worthy of a gold jacket right now. We looked at Amon-Ra St. Brown, Frank Ragnow, and T.J. Hockenson, but none of the three have been truly special in their brief time in the league thus far. Their hope is Aidan Hutchinson can surpass all expectations, becoming the second coming of J.J. Watt. We’ll see.

Green Bay Packers

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Future Packers Hall of Famer: Aaron Rodgers

Easy choice here. Aaron Rodgers is the man. You don’t win the MVP four times by accident. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever lace them up. It’s a wonder that he only has one Super Bowl ring, but he’s always a threat to win another. He also has the best TD-INT ratio in NFL history. That’s quarterbacking at its finest.

Related: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers rules out playing until age 45 like Tom Brady

Houston Texans

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Future Texans Hall of Famer: Brandin Cooks

We have another longshot here with Brandin Cooks, but all he does is put up 1,000-yard seasons. In six out of his eight years in the NFL, Cooks has topped the 1K yardage mark, and he’s done so with four different teams. It doesn’t matter who’s slinging the rock, Cooks will put up numbers. Now 28, Cooks will likely need four to five more years producing similar to his career averages. But we won’t cast doubt on his ability.

Indianapolis Colts

Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Future Colts Hall of Famer: Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan was a steady presence for 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, winning an MVP in 2016. While he’s only been named to one All-Pro team, and is a four-time Pro Bowl member, he’s racked up nearly 60,000 passing yards. That’s good for eighth all-time, and with just 3,705 more, he’ll reach sixth place. Another season and he’ll be fifth. If that’s not good enough for Canton, I don’t know what is.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Future Jaguars Hall of Famer: Josh Allen

I warned that this exercise might be impossible, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are really testing my strength here. But Josh Allen is probably the best choice. Sure, there’s Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker, or maybe Devin Lloyd, but Allen’s had the benefit of being the most impressive so far, simply because he’s been around longer.

Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Future Chiefs Hall of Famer: Patrick Mahomes

You already know. Mr. Ketchup man himself, Patrick Mahomes. He didn’t start as a rookie, he didn’t even play. But he didn’t need to. Whatever stats he finishes will likely be impressive, but in my mind, he’s already a Hall of Fame level player simply for changing the game. He brought the backyard ball back to the gridiron, showing shades of Brett Favre. I don’t think that’s how Andy Reid drew it up, but go with it, it’s incredible.

Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Future Raiders Hall of Famer: Chandler Jones

Davante Adams deserves consideration, and he’s the bigger name at this point in their respective careers, but Chandler Jones gets the edge simply because he’s had a longer career and still has very impressive accomplishments. With 107.5 career sacks and 33 forced fumbles, Jones has been ruining gameplans for over a decade. He’s 32 now, but is coming off a double-digit sack season. A few more strong years and he’s destined for the Hall of Fame.

Related: 5 takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders’ performance in the Hall of Fame Game

Los Angeles Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Future Chargers Hall of Famer: Khalil Mack

Khalil Mack’s one of the most feared defenders of our time. His sack numbers may have tailed off the past couple years, but the hope is that he’s finally healthy again and ready for another double-digit year. Still, a former DPOY winner with 76.5 sacks and 23 forced fumbles is a good start, but the six-time Pro Bowl player may need a few more big years to land in Canton.

Related: 2022 NFL defense rankings: Best NFL defenses entering training camp

Los Angeles Rams

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Future Rams Hall of Famer: Aaron Donald

Not many players could threaten to retire at 31 and still have a rock solid case for the Hall of Fame. But Aaron Donald could. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, Donald now has a Super Bowl ring to add to his long list of accomplishments. Having averaged 12.25 sacks per year, Donald’s sack numbers will be impressive once he walks away, but he’s already up to 98 in his eight-year career.

Miami Dolphins

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Future Dolphins Hall of Famer: Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill no doubt benefited from being a top option in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, but if he can continue his 1,000-yard efforts down in Miami, Cheetah can run all the way to Canton, where he’ll find his bronze bust when his career is done.

Minnesota Vikings

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Future Vikings Hall of Famer: Patrick Peterson

Some people forget just how good Patrick Peterson’s career has been. This is a cornerback who made eight-straight Pro Bowl teams and has been named a first-team All Pro three times. Peterson is rarely tested these days, and yeah he’s likely lost a step or two, but he’s no liability. We’ll see how he acclimates to being in a new defense yet again.

Related: Minnesota Vikings: Projecting the 53-man roster in 2022

New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Future Patriots Hall of Famer: Matthew Slater

Can I pick a coach? Bill Belichick’s name is etched all over Canton, but he could have one of his best special teams players join him someday. That’s right, Matthew Slater is the pick. A player many fans don’t even know exists, but he’s a ten-time Pro Bowler, a five-time member of the All-Pro team, and has three Super Bowl rings. We’ll see how the Hall values special teams contributions that don’t involve scoring.

New Orleans Saints

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Future Saints Hall of Famer: Cameron Jordan

Cameron Jordan’s entering his age-33 season, but he’s shown no signs of slowing down. Having tallied 107 sacks and 137 tackles for loss, Jordan has the best chances of any current Saints player to reach the Hall.

New York Giants

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Future Giants Hall of Famer: Saquon Barkley

Have we all quickly forgotten how good Saquon Barkley can be? I don’t care about people thinking he has durability issues. I don’t buy it. Running back is a hard position to play, and he’s built for it more than anyone else. Barkley’s just 25 and has 2,000-yard potential from scrimmage. Of all the current Giants with experience, Barkley’s my choice for Canton.

Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys: Russell Wilson, Josh Allen top 2022 jersey sales

New York Jets

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Future Jets Hall of Famer: Breece Hall

What? The New York Jets have done a good job reminding us they can’t all be winners. Picking a future Hall of Fame member from Gang Green is a crapshoot, but give me Breece Hall, only because he hasn’t failed yet. We’ll still buy the hype from college when Hall was one of the most unstoppable running backs in football.

Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Future Eagles Hall of Famer: Jason Kelce

This was a toss-up between Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox. The latter is just one year removed from being a Pro Bowl player, but amazingly Kelce was that plus a first-team All-Pro center this past season. While Kelce may be closer to retirement now at 34, he’s still playing at an elite level.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Future Steelers Hall of Famer: T.J. Watt

Just like his older brother J.J., T.J. Watt will be in the Hall of Fame when his career is done. We all hope that won’t happen any time soon, because seeing his dominant all-around play is a true spectacle. He’s led the NFL in sacks each of the past two seasons, winning DPOY last year and amazingly has 72 QB takedowns in just five years. Can he double that total in the next five? If so, that’s Canton-worthy.

Related: 2022 NFL Power Rankings: Outlook for all 32 teams entering summer

San Franciso 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Future 49ers Hall of Famer: Trent Williams

There may not be a better left tackle from the past decade than Trent Williams. Making the Pro Bowl each of the past nine years, he’s still at his peak even at the age of 34. You’d be hard-pressed finding a lineman more worthy of a gold jacket than Williams.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Future Seahawks Hall of Famer: DK Metcalf

Yeah, he’s only been in the NFL three seasons, but he’s racked up 3,170 yards in that span. Just 24, if Metcalf can stay healthy, which he certainly has the strength to take a hit, he should be able to have a long, productive career. We’ll see if he can still put up big numbers without Russell Wilson.

Related: Best NFL jerseys in 2022: All 32-teams ranked

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Future Buccaneers Hall of Famer: Tom Brady

I don’t know. Do you think Tom Brady can someday be Hall of Fame material? We’ll see, right? Widely regarded as the G.O.A.T., Brady could have retired five years ago and still would have been a first-ballot HOFer.

Tennessee Titans

George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports

Future Titans Hall of Famer: Derrick Henry

Longevity is the name of the game for elite running backs. Derrick Henry is among the best right now, but how long can he sustain this level of play? He’s certainly built to last, but that doesn’t mean he will. Yet, I have no doubt that Henry will someday have a bust in Canton. What we saw in 2019 and 2020 was spectacular, his Jones fracture was an anomaly that he somehow quickly recovered from. This dude’s a Hall of Fame back.

Washington Commanders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Future Commanders Hall of Famer: Chase Young

The Washington Commanders can’t wait to get Chase Young back for a full season. He flashed elite pass-rush abilities in his first season, taking home Rookie of the Year honors while making the Pro Bowl. Unfortunately injuries wrecked his second season, but he’s likely more motivated than ever to prove he’s one of the best edge rushers in football. We’ll see if he can put together a career worthy of ending up in Canton.

Related: Top 10 NFL preseason storylines in 2022