Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers rules out playing until age 45 like Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has contemplated retirement in each of the past two years. While the reigning NFL MVP intends is returning to the team as one of the highest paid NFL players, he won’t be chasing Tom Brady.

Brady, the best quarterback in NFL history, made it clear years ago that he wanted to play at age 45. He’s now set to accomplish that goal thanks to one of the longest careers in NFL history. While Rodgers still wants to keep playing football right now, it’s clear he is also prepared for a future without football.

Addressing reporters at Packers’ training camp this week, the All-Pro passer was asked about the possibility of playing until age 45. After extending a happy birthday to his close friend, the face of Green Bay’s franchise definitively ruled out any chance of playing in the NFL at that age.

Related: Aaron Rodgers compares Packers’ cornerback to Charles Woodson

The mindset shouldn’t come as a major surprise. Rodgers heavily weighed retirement before the 2021 season and the idea crossed his mind this spring. Even now, at least one NFL insider believes the future Hall of Fame quarterback could walk away after this year.

Aaron Rodgers career stats: 55,360 passing yards, 449 passing touchdowns, 104.5 QB rating

Green Bay structured its extension with its all-time great in a way to prepare for the inevitable. If Rodgers returns next year, he could then walk away in 2024 after his age-40 season with the Packers receiving more than $16 million in cap savings.

Related: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers credits psychedelics for MVP

As for the upcoming season, the 38-year-old seems unlikely to win a third consecutive MVP award. The loss of Davante Adams and injuries along the offensive line will diminish one of the NFL’s best passing offenses in 2021.

Instead, expect Green Bay to be carried by the two-man rushing attack of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon with support from one of the best NFL defenses in 2022.