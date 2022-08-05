Aaron Rodgers says Green Bay Packers teammate Rasul Douglas ‘reminds me a lot of Charles Woodson’

Green Bay Packers icon Aaron Rodgers heaped massive praise on teammate Rasul Douglas Thursday by comparing him to one of the best cornerbacks the NFL has seen over the last 30 years.

If there is one thing Aaron Rodgers knows — besides throwing touchdowns and partaking in Ayahuasca — is a good cornerback when he sees one. For seven seasons, Rodgers got to watch one of the best to do it, Charles Woodson, each day in practice when they were teammates. In five of those years, the QB had to deal with the Hall-of-Famer’s talents up close after he became the Packers’ starter in 2008.

That is why comments he made about teammate Rasul Douglas on Thursday drew the attention of every media member close enough to hear. Following practice, Rodgers was asked about an extended conversation he had with the five-year veteran during team drills. In explaining the purpose of that chat — as noted by The Athletic’s Packers staff writer Matt Schneidman — the NFL legend gave Douglas a couple of major compliments.

Aaron Rodgers calls Rasul Douglas ‘one of the smartest guys I’ve ever played with’

“Rasul is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever played with. He reminds me a lot, in the deepest respect, of Charles Woodson. He has incredible ball skills. He baits you at practice. He has the competitive fire that Charles did. That may have looked like me talking to him, but it was as much him talking to me.” Aaron Rodgers talks about Rasul Douglas

That is some serious praise. Being compared to a HOF player, by a future HOFer who played against Woodson is impressive. While Douglas has yet to reach a Pro Bowl after five years in the league — playing for the Philadelphia Eagles (the team that drafted him in 2017), the Carolina Panthers, and now the Packers — 2021 was his best season yet.

Despite only playing 12 games last season — nine as a starter — Douglas snagged a career-high five interceptions and was only five tackles short of his NFL best of 62, which he did in 14 games for the Panthers.