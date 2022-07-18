Five milestones Green Bay Packers players could reach in 2022

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers will start the 2022 season in hopes of returning to Super Bowl glory. The team has not won a title since the 2010 season and is in the waning days of Aaron Rodgers‘ Super Bowl window. While a championship is the ultimate team goal, there are still some great individual milestones that several Packers players can hit this year.

Aaron Rodgers can move up the NFL’s all-time passing yards list

Wm. Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers currently is 10th in NFL history with 55,360 passing yards. He needs just 1,663 passing yards to pass Eli Manning (57,023) for ninth all-time. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is currently eighth in league history with 59,735 passing yards.

For those wondering, Brett Favre holds the Packers’ franchise record for career passing yards with 61,655. If Rodgers plays next season, he will likely break the team record then. Rodgers also needs 51 touchdown passes to become just the fifth quarterback ever to throw 500 career touchdowns. This, too, will likely have to wait until next season.

Randall Cobb can move up the Packers’ all-time receptions list

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers brought Randall Cobb back last offseason as a way to appease a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers. Now in his second season of his second stint with the team, Cobb has the chance to move further up the Packers’ all-time receptions list. He currently has 498 receptions in a Green Bay uniform, which ranks sixth in team history.

Within reach for Cobb this year is Hall of Famer James Lofton, who had 530 receptions with the Packers. 53 receptions this season would put Cobb ahead of fan-favorite Jordy Nelson, who had 550 receptions with the Packers.

Cobb can also move into the top-ten on the Packers’ receiving yards list

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Randall Cobb also ranks 11th in Packers’ history with 5,899 receiving yards. Adding 448 yards this season would put him ahead of Max McGee, who had 6,346. Another 689 receiving yards would put him in ninth ahead of Greg Jennings. Finally, 753 would put him ahead of Antonio Freeman for eighth.

The last time Cobb played a nearly-full season was 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys. That year he had 828 receiving yards. Given his relationship and chemistry with Aaron Rodgers, he certainly could reach all of these milestones. The question is whether or not he will stay healthy.

Aaron Jones can move up to third on the Packers’ all-time rushing list

Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Jones currently ranks fifth in Packers’ history with 4,163 rushing yards. He needs only 35 to pass Tony Canadeo for fourth in team history. Gaining 837 yards on the ground would make him just the fourth Packers running back to rush for 5,000 yards with the team, and 862 would move him into third place ahead of John Brockington.

Aaron Jones could also move up to third on the Packers’ all-time rushing touchdown list

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With 41 rushing touchdowns, Jones is currently fourth in Packers history. Adding 10 rushing touchdowns in 2022 would move him ahead of Paul Hornung, who had 50. Next on the list would be Ahman Green, who had 54 rushing touchdowns with the Packers in the early 2000’s. Jones has a ways to go to catch Jim Taylor, though, who had 81 rushing touchdowns with Green Bay.

