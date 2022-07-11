Three Green Bay Packers who could get traded during training camp

The Green Bay Packers, according to PFF, have one of the top-five rosters in the entire NFL. Despite this honor, there are still numerous ways in which the Packers can improve their roster. Additionally, there are several veterans who may lose their jobs to younger, better players. Instead of cutting them outright and getting nothing for them, the Packers may decide to trade them for future draft picks. If this is indeed the direction the team decides to take, there are three players who most likely will find themselves traded.

Jordan Love could be traded to a quarterback needy team

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

At one time, it appeared as if Jordan Love was going to be the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers. After all, the Packers traded up to take him in the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, though, Rodgers has won two NFL MVP Awards and signed a massive three-year $150 million contract. Now it does not appear that Love will ever be the starting quarterback in Green Bay.

One potential destination would be the Cleveland Browns. Baker Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers and Deshaun Watson is facing a lengthy suspension. The only other two quarterbacks on their roster are Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs. The Packers already cut Kurt Benkert, who had been their practice squad quarterback. However, they do have Danny Etling on the roster and have strong connections with Blake Bortles.

Related: 3 free agents the Green Bay Packers should still target

Amari Rodgers may be traded due to a crowded wide receiver room

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers made Amari Rodgers their third round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He had an incredibly disappointing rookie season, catching just four passes for 45 yards. Rodgers had 20 kick returns for 166 yards, but lost the return job due to poor fundamentals. Even though Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are no longer on the team, the Packer still have plenty of bodies in the wide receiver room that will compete for snaps.

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, both of whom were more productive than Rodgers in 2021, are returning in 2022. Additionally, Green Bay signed Sammy Watkins prior to the NFL Draft. In that Draft, the Packers took three wide receivers: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. Watson and Doubs are all-but-guaranteed to make the roster and Aaron Rodgers recently went on The Pat McAfee Show praising Toure. The three veterans and three draft picks equal six wide receivers. The Packers carried six wide receivers on their 53-man roster last season, meaning Rodgers could be the odd-man out.

Related: Allen Lazard will emerge as the Green Bay Packers’ top wide receiver in 2022

Dean Lowry is the weakest link on a strong defensive line

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers have an embarrassment of riches along the defensive line. Kenny Clark is a two-time Pro Bowler. Jarran Reed was signed to a one-year deal in free agency and TJ Slaton showed some promise last season. Additionally, the Packers drafted Devonte Wyatt with the 28th pick in the NFL Draft, giving them a strong core group on the defensive line.

Dean Lowry has played his entire career with the Packers since they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season, Lowry had five sacks and 42 tackle while playing 63% of defensive snaps. He carries an $8 million cap hit this year and could be cut, if not traded. The Packers would surely rather get something for him instead of releasing him. Either way, Lowry is a good candidate to not start the season with Green Bay.

Related: Green Bay Packers could make NFL history against Chicago Bears in Week 2