Green Bay Packers training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Green Bay Packers training camp 2022 is right around the corner with the countdown on until players step foot onto Ray Nitschke Field for the first summer practices before the 2022 NFL season. Here’s everything you need to know about the Packers training camp this year.

This will mark the 77th training camp in Green Bay’s history. While there is no drama surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers to follow this summer, fans will want to keep a close eye on everything going down in Green Bay. One of the best NFL teams enters with Super Bowl aspirations and the road to potentially bringing the Lombardi Trophy back home must begin with a great summer of practices.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Green Bay Packers training camp preview, examining everything you need to know from location, schedule and storylines to follow.

Green Bay Packers training camp schedule

Green Bay Packers training camp location

Here is the history of where the Packers have held training camp over the years, via Pro Football Reference. The team is expected to also make its return to St. Norbert College this year, following a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

1958-2022: Ray Nitschke Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Ray Nitschke Field – Green Bay, Wisconsin 1958-2019: St. Norbert College – De Pere, Wisconsin

St. Norbert College – De Pere, Wisconsin 1987 – Olympia Resort – Oconomowoc, Wisconsin

Olympia Resort – Oconomowoc, Wisconsin 1959 – Oakton Manor – Pewaukee, Wisconsin

Oakton Manor – Pewaukee, Wisconsin 1954-’57 – UN Stevens Point – Stevens Point, Wisconsin

UN Stevens Point – Stevens Point, Wisconsin 1951-’53 – UM North Central Griculture School – Grand Rapids, Minnesota

UM North Central Griculture School – Grand Rapids, Minnesota 1950 – Green Bay East High School – Green Bay, Wisconsin

Can you go to Packers training camp?

Yes, a portion of the Packers training camp is open to the public. While specific dates for open practices haven’t been announced, Green Bay will continue its tradition of opening up some areas for fans to watch practices.

One important note, the Packers and New Orleans Saints will hold a joint practice this year. The date for that practice will be released later this summer. In 2021, Packers training camp took place from July 28 – Aug. 19. It’s expected that NFL training camp will begin in mid-July this year.

Packers Family night 2022

The Green Bay Packers will hold their 21st Family Night during training camp in 2022, but the official date and time remain undisclosed. Packers Family Night tickets in 2021 went on sale July 14, more than three weeks advantage of the night scrimmage. Tickets will likely cost at least $10 and are only available on mobile. More information can be found here.

Storylines for Green Bay Packers training camp

Here are the top storylines and Packers’ position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

David Bakhtiari’s injury situation

The David Bakhtiari injury continues to haunt the Green Bay Packers. The All-Pro left tackle tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. Playing without him proved costly in the NFC Championship Game, but Green Bay hoped he’d be ready for a late-season return in 2021. Instead, he suffered setbacks. After playing 27 snaps on Jan. 9, 2022 against the Detroit Lions, Bakhtiari’s surgically-repaired knee had more issues and he missed the playoffs.

Fast forward to the summer and the Packers are “hoping” Bakhtiari takes part in training camp. More than 550 days removed from ACL surgery, Green Bay still doesn’t know if Bakhtiari will ever return to his pre-injury form. It’s the biggest storyline surrounding the team this summer.

Now or Never for Jordan Love

This certainly isn’t the scenario general manager Brian Gutekunst imagined when he selected quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers is under contract and planning to finish his career in Green Bay. So, Love has no long-term future in a Packers’ uniform.

Training camp and the preseason is the 23-year-old’s chance to generate buzz. Reports on him last summer were mixed, to put it kindly. The Packers’ front office is keeping him, but there is clearly no longer a strong belief in him right now. He’ll get plenty of reps this summer and he needs them to show he is developing. After all, positive reports are the only thing Green Bay can use to create trade value.

Rookie Moments

There is a lot of excitement for the 2022 Packers’ draft class. While Green Bay didn’t spend its first-round picks on a wide receiver, that shouldn’t take away from any enjoyment fans will have watching Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt this summer. Walker is a ridiculous athlete for a linebacker and will bring physicality and juice that takes this defense to another level. As for Wyatt, he’s the complementary piece on the interior that Kenny Clark has wanted alongside him for years.

Naturally, there are others to keep an eye on. Christian Watson will cause frustrations with drops, but the length and athleticism will create ‘WOW” moments during practices. He’s a work in progress, but the flashes seen during training camp will remind fans of what he could become. The player we’d keep the closest eye on is Romeo Doubs, who could be the Packers’ best offensive rookie in 2022.

Sammy Watkins vs Amari Rodgers

This is a pivotal time for both Watkins and Rodgers. For the veteran wide receiver, he is entering his age-29 season and already playing for his third NFL team in the last three years. Once a rising star, Watkins hasn’t cleared 500 receiving yards or two touchdowns since 2019. Matt LaFleur talked about the potential role Watkins could have in 2022, but that only comes if he proves in training camp that he deserves a roster spot for a Super Bowl contender.

As for Amari Rodgers, he is just a year removed from being selected with the 85th overall pick. A player many thought could make a huge impact in his rookie season instead had nearly as many fumbles (two) as catches (four). If Rodgers doesn’t prove himself, even on a thin depth chart, he might not make the 53-man roster for Week 1.