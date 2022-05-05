Hulu + Live TV vs FuboTV: Which Streaming Service to Choose

Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV both offer month-to-month subscriptions with access to about 100 channels to stream live TV. These include major regional and national channels covering news, sports, and entertainment. Both services start at a similar price point and work with a wide range of devices including Roku, Apple and Fire TVs, Chromecast, web browsers, iOS, and Android products.

Despite their similarities, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV differ in ways that may appeal to you depending on your personal preferences. FuboTV, for example, prioritizes more sports and Spanish language offerings, while Hulu + Live TV prioritizes movies and TV series, as well as exclusive on-demand content and Hulu Originals.

How to choose the best streaming service for you?

Live TV streaming services provide a way to access live TV channels without signing up for cable. There are a variety of services to choose from, all of which offer comparable features. Browsing the different packages and plans, determining your budget, and figuring out the type of content you prefer, however, can help you make an informed decision on which streaming service is the most suitable for you.

Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV compared

PROS CONS Hulu + Live TV Livestreams 32 of the top 35 cable channels

Extensive on-demand library of exclusive series and movies

Automatic access to premium channels Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

Unlimited Cloud DVR storage included

Ad-free option available

Regional and college sports channels included Less channels available overall in comparison to FuboTV

Can only stream on two screens simultaneously, and upgrading for more costs $9.99 per month

Less sports and Spanish language channels than FuboTV FuboTV A total of about 108 channels available Extensive sports with local channels and international coverage, as well as add-on sports package options

1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage included

Extensive Spanish-language channel options

Can stream on three screens simultaneously

Can re-watch shows aired in the past three days that are not available on-demand Small on-demand library

No ad-free option

Less premium movie options than Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV offers 97 channels overall, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels. Some of these major channels, such as A&E, Cartoon Network, CNN, History, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and truTV are not available on FuboTV. Although not as focused on sports as FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV does offer regional and college sports channels, as well as major live sports and events, including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), and more. And, don’t forget that with Hulu + Live TV, you get automatic access to ESPN Plus!

What also sets Hulu + Live TV apart from other streaming services is its specific channel offerings dedicated to movies and popular series, as well as its extensive library of on-demand content featuring exclusive, high-quality Originals like The Handmaid’s Tale. Plus, with Hulu + Live TV, you get automatic access to Disney Plus, which includes the Disney library, and Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel content.

The combination of Hulu + Live TV, ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the other perks mentioned above costs $69.99 per month (for the ad-supported plan, that is), or $75.99 per month if you absolutely can’t stand ad interruptions. Customizable add-ons cost around $10 per month and can give you access to extra simultaneous streams, network packages focused on sports, entertainment or Spanish-language options, or premium networks, such as SHOWTIME, STARZ, and HBO.

FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV comes with 108 channels overall, including 27 of the top 35 cable channels. Some major channels available on FuboTV that are not available on Hulu + Live TV are AMC, the Hallmark Channel, and WE tv.

User-friendly features of FuboTV include 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage and Lookback (which allows you to watch entertainment and sports programs that were aired in the past three days but are not available on-demand). Fubo TV does not have an extensive on-demand library like Hulu does, but some movies and past seasons of popular TV shows are available.

What sets FuboTV apart from other services is its priority of sports offerings, including college and local sports channels. In fact, some say it has the best domestic and international sports coverage of all the streaming services out there.

FuboTV also provides an exceptional service for Spanish speakers. The Fubo Latino package, costing just $32.99 per month, includes more than 30 live TV channels in Spanish, compared to only seven offered by the Hulu alternative. The Latino package also includes over 100 sporting events, 200 hours of Cloud DVR space, and you can livestream on up to two screens at once.

FuboTV offers two other packages as well: Pro and Elite. The Pro plan costs $69.99 per month, and includes 112 channels, sporting events, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR space, and unlimited screens (10 at home). The Elite plan is slightly more expensive, coming in at $79.99 per month, and includes 169 channels, 4K events, Fubo Extra, News Plus, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR space, and unlimited screens (10 at home). You can also pay between $5 and $30 for additional add-ons, making your FuboTV subscription experience highly customizable.

Hulu + Live TV vs. FuboTV: Which is cheaper?

Both Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV cost $69.99 per month for the basic package, which includes around 100 live TV channels, Cloud DVR storage, and each service’s unique on-demand library. Both streaming services give you the option to buy premium channels and content in the form of add-on packages. These cost an additional fee per month, so ultimately, your monthly costs depend on how many of these extras you choose to purchase for your personalized streaming experience.

A general package of extra entertainment channels ups the monthly cost to $79.99 for FuboTV and $77.98 for Hulu + Live TV. Both packages include channels like the Cooking Channel, Discovery Family, DIY, MTV Classic, and Nicktoons, among others. While FuboTV’s package is slightly more expensive, it could be considered of better value as it offers more channels overall than Hulu + Live TV.

Are live TV streaming services worth it?

Streaming services are a great option for those who want access to a wide variety of live TV channels without paying the traditionally high costs of cable. Both Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV offer month-by-month subscriptions that can be canceled at any time with no fees, making them an adaptable alternative.

Live TV is essential if you want to stay up-to-date on news, live sports, and live entertainment. Whether you want to watch one competitive event or follow an entire sports season. A live TV streaming service provides you with reliable and adaptable access to the channels you want for as long as you want them.

Final thoughts

Fundamentally, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV offer similar services for a similar price. When it comes to making a choice between the two, it’s the unique features that make the difference.

While both offer all the major TV channels, among many others, Hulu + Live TV has the advantage of high-quality extras, such as Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, and an on-demand library of original series and movies. Meanwhile, FuboTV has more sports channels and live channels overall.

Both services offer highly customizable packages of add-ons to help you personalize your offerings, but buying access to these premium channels can significantly drive up monthly costs. Generally speaking, Hulu + Live TV skews slightly more towards entertainment channels, so it’s likely the better choice for TV series bingers and film lovers who also crave access to live TV. FuboTV, on the other hand, might be a better fit for you if you’re a diehard sports fan, or if your primary language is Spanish. No matter which option you choose, you can always cancel your subscription at any time if it’s not completely satisfactory.

FAQs

Is FuboTV better than Hulu?

It depends on your preferences and what you want to get out of the streaming service. FuboTV is generally considered better for sports addicts, as it provides a wide range of local, national, and international sports channels. Hulu + Live TV, on the other hand, is better for movie lovers. That being said, both services offer extensive live TV offerings for a similar price.

What is the downside to FuboTV?

FuboTV only has 27 of the 35 major cable channels, compared to 32 offered by Hulu + Live TV. FuboTV also has a limited on-demand library compared to Hulu’s more extensive on-demand offerings.

What is the downside to Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV offers less sports coverage and less channels overall than FuboTV. It also has less Spanish language options available.

Is FuboTV worth getting?

FuboTV is a great option for those who want a streaming service that provides extensive live TV coverage with an extra focus on sports and Spanish-language offerings. The lack of an extensive on-demand library may not be an issue for those who already have subscriptions to other on-demand services.

Is Hulu + Live TV worth getting?

Hulu + Live TV is a great option for people who want extensive live TV coverage, along with high-quality exclusive content, such as Hulu’s on-demand library and access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. Fans of drama series and movies should be well-served by Hulu + Live TV’s subscription service.