Although the previous season didn’t end on a happy note for Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning, the team is still in the running for the Stanley Cup this year.

The Lightning won the Stanley Cup Finals for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. In the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, the Lightning played against the Colorado Avalanche. If the Lightning had managed to win that series, it would have made Stamkos the first captain since Denis Potvin to win at least three consecutive titles. Unfortunately for Stamkos and the Lightning, the Avalanche triumphed in six games to become the 2022 Stanley Cup Champions.

It’s a brand new season for Tampa Bay, and this team is definitely one to watch this season.

Where can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning games?

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 32+ No Sling Blue $40 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 50+ No

Sling TV gives you several options for watching the Lightning this season. For only $40 per month, you can watch the Lightning games on ESPN and TNT channels with the Sling Orange plan. Or, for only $15 more, you can pay $55 per month with the Sling Orange & Blue plan, which includes NHL Network.

Sling TV is our preferred service, and it carries all the channels you need to watch the Lightning this season. Also, the service provides 50% off your first month if you are a first-time customer. This means that for just $20, you will have access to 42+ channels with Sling Blue, and 50+ channels for only $27.50 with Sling Orange & Blue.

This could be another Stanley Cup season for the Lightning, so you won’t want to miss out on these Sling TV deals.

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a good option for watching the Lightning this season. For $69.99 per month, you have access to 75+ channels with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. After your five-day free trial, you can pay $89.99 per month to watch Lightning games on ESPN, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Sun Extra, TNT, and ABC with DIRECTV STREAM’s Choice plan.

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

Varying from $33-$99.99 per month, FuboTV gives you a wide range of options. For $69.99 per month, you get access to 124+ channels on FuboTV. You can watch the Lightning games with this plan on ESPN and ABC. For $11 more, you can add the Sports Plus add-on, which includes NHL Network. All FuboTV plans offer a seven-day free trial.

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

For $69.99 per month, you can watch the Lightning games on several channels including ESPN, Hulu Originals, TNT and ABC. If you prefer to stream without ads, you can pay just $6 more to watch without interruption. Hulu + Live TV gives you access to 75+ channels as well as access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free.

Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV offers one main plan for $64.99 per month. With this plan, you can watch the Lightning games on channels such as ESPN, TNT, and ABC. On YouTube TV, you can stream 85+ channels. Also, YouTube TV currently offers a six-day free trial, but for a limited time only.

