NFL injury report Week 4: Latest on Derek Carr, Aaron Jones and more

Our NFL injury report for Week 4 is now live with a look at some big-name players who are currently ailing. Last week saw quarterbacks Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo go down to injury. Of the two, it seems less likely that Carr will be able to go in Week 4.

At running back, the statuses of stars Saquon Barkley, Aaron Jones and Austin Ekeler are completely up in the air. Speaking of Ekeler, his teammate with the Los Angeles Chargers suffered a season-ending torn ACL. How will the Chargers replace Mike Williams moving forward?

Below is our Week 4 NFL injury report. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. It will be updated daily heading into this week’s action.

Week 4 NFL injury report: Quarterbacks

Player Team Injury Backup Status Derek Carr Saints Shoulder Jameis Winston Questionable Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders Concussion Aidan O’Connell Questionable Bryce Young Panthers Ankle Andy Dalton Questionable Anthony Richardson Colts Concussion Gardner Minshew Questionable Aaron Rodgers Jets Achilles Zach Wilson OUT for season Kyler Murray Cardinals ACL Joshua Dobbs OUT

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Carr suffered an AC sprain to his throwing shoulder in Week 3. Saints head coach Dennis Allen called him day-to-day, indicating that there is a chance Carr can play next week. We’re not buying it. If he’s out, Jameis Winston would be an under-the-radar DFS play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday that Garoppolo is now in the NFL concussion protocol. He seemed to have suffered a head injury late in the game after going down earlier Sunday night with an ankle issue. Garoppolo (5 TD, 6 INT) has been a disaster in his first season with the Raiders. If he can’t go next week against the Chargers, rookie Aidan O’Connell would likely get the call.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

This rookie No. 1 pick missed Carolina’s Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. It’s expected to be a multi-week absence for the young signal caller.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters that there is no update on when Young will be able to even return to practice. For now, Andy Dalton is QB1 in Carolina. He completed 34-of-58 passes for 361 yards with two touchdowns against Seattle. Dalton is a more fantasy relevant QB than his counterpart, making Panthers skill-position players also relevant from that perspective. Adam Thielen caught 11 passes for 145 yards in Week 3.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said on Monday that Richardson remains in the NFL concussion protocol. He didn’t provide much more than that. But really didn’t need to. Unless Richardson passes through the protocol he will not play next week against the Los Angeles Rams. Veteran Gardner Minshew (67% completion, 398 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT) remains a decent DFS or two-team QB option if Richardson can’t go.

Week 4 NFL injury report: Running backs

Player Team Injury Backup Status Saquon Barkley Giants Ankle Matt Breida Questionable Aaron Jones Packers Hamstring A.J. Dillon/Patrick Taylor Questionable Austin Ekeler Chargers Ankle Joshua Kelley Questionable David Montgomery Lions Thigh Jahmyr Gibbs Questionable Jamaal Williams Saints Hamstring Alvin Kamara INJURED RESERVE Jonathan Taylor Colts Ankle Zach Moss OUT Nick Chubb Browns Knee Kareem Hunt OUT for season J.K. Dobbins Ravens Achilles Gus Edwards OUT for season

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Barkley missed the Giants’ Week 3 outing with what he calls a high-ankle sprain. However, the star running back says his goal is to return Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks. He will have had more than two weeks off in between snaps. It’s all going to be about how practices go this week and his status on the NFL injury report for Week 4. Matt Breida scored a touchdown in Barkley’s stead last week, but he’s not a fantasy relevant option should the star remain sidelined.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

After missing the past two weeks with a hamstring injury, Jones was listed as a limited participant during Monday’s practice report estimate. That should be a relatively decent sign that he’ll be able to suit up next week against the Detroit Lions. A.J. Dillon (96 total yards on 27 touches in two games with Jones sidelined) remains a buy-low option.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

After missing the past two games with an ankle injury, Ekeler is hopeful he’ll be able to go Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. At 1-2, the Chargers would love to get their RB1 back on the field. Though, a Week 5 bye could force Brandon Staley and Co. to play it safe. Joshua Kelley has put up just 51 yards on 24 attempts in the two games Ekeler has been sidelined. Stay tuned to our Week 4 NFL injury report for further updates on the running back’s status.

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Montomgery was listed as limited in the Lions’ practice report estimate on Monday after missing last week’s game against the Chicago Bears. In his stead, rookie running back Jayhmyr Gibbs went for 82 total yards on 18 touches in Week 3. Stay tuned to our NFL injury report for more updates. But for now, Gibbs is someone to keep an eye on in DFS contests.

Week 4 NFL injury report: Wide receivers

Player Team Injury Backup Status Mike Williams Chargers ACL Quentin Johnston INJURED RESERVE Deebo Samuel 49ers Ribs Ronnie Bell Questionable Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Concussion River Cracraft Questionable Brandon Aiyuk 49ers Shoulder Jauan Jennings Questionble Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens Ankle Devin Duvernay Questionable Christian Watson Packers Hamstring Jayden Reed Questionable Cooper Kupp Rams Hamstring Tutu Atwell INJURED RESERVE Diontae Johnson Steelers Hamstring Calvin Austin INJURED RESERVE

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Williams suffered a torn ACL in Los Angeles’ Week 3 win over the Minnesota Vikings and is lost for the remainder of the season. It’s a major blow for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Co. The hope is that rookie first-round pick Quentin Johnston can step up into a more important role. For now, expect Keenan Allen’s target shares to skyrocket moving forward.

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

Following their 70-point onslaught against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, head coach Mike McDaniel noted that Waddle remains in the concussion protocol. He missed last week’s game and will have to pass through the league’s mandated protocol to play Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills. With Waddle out this past Sunday, running backs Devon Achane (four receptions) and Raheem Mostert (seven receptions) stepped into a large role in the passing game.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Aiyuk returned to practice on Monday in a limited capacity. This seems to suggest that he should be good to go for Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals. We’ll have to see more on his practice participation to draw an ultimate conclusion. Prior to missing last week, Aiyuk put up 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns while catching 79% of his targets from Brock Purdy in two games. He’s obviously a fantasy option should he play against Arizona.

Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens

Beckham Jr. missed last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury. It’s not yet known what his status is going to be for Week 4. In his first two games as a member of the Ravens, OBJ caught just five passes for 66 yards. Regardless of status, he’s not a fantasy football option moving forward.

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

We saw Samuel pull up lame after an amazing catch-and-run last week against the New York Giants. He finished out the game. However, the former All-Pro is showing up on the NFL injury report as questionable moving forward. Samuel is dealing with sore ribs. It’ll be interesting to see his participation in practice heading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

Watson has missed each of the first three games with a hamstring injury. Unlike Jones, he was listed as a non participant during the Packers’ practice estimate on Monday. Things still seem to be trending against Watson being able to go in Week 4. If not, Romeo Doubs continues to remain a fantasy stud. He’s put up 11 receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner over New Orleans in Week 3.

Week 4 NFL injury report: Tight ends