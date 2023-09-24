Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo goes down with ugly-looking injury

Update: Jimmy Garoppolo remained in the game when the Raiders took possession of the ball to open the second half.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has already been banged up through his first 2.5 games as a member of the team.

The injury-plagued signal caller has started all three games. But there has to be concern about him holding up.

As the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was drawing to a conclusion, Garoppolo suffered an awkward-looking lower-body injury. It came as Steelers star edge rusher T.J. Watt sacked the veteran quarterback. As you will see below, Garoppolo’s leg bent back in an awkward manner.

Jimmy Garoppolo injury video. Hopefully he’s ok pic.twitter.com/v3t7g6MNFy — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 25, 2023

Garoppolo was slow to get up off the turf and almost immediately headed back to the locker room early before halftime. Obviously, there are no immediate updates on the quarterback’s status.

Earlier in the game, Garoppolo threw his fourth interception of the season. That’s the same amount of picks he had in 11 games with the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Things don’t seem to be going swimmingly for the veteran and his team at this early point in the season. The hope here is that this is not taken to another level due to injury.