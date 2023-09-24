Sunday Night Football highlights: Pittsburgh Steelers hold off Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday Night Football Week 3 is here with the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City. Pittsburgh is coming off a hard fought win over the Cleveland Browns, but continues to struggle big time on the offensive end.

As for Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, they were blown out last week by the Buffalo Bills after a season-opening win in Denver. This represents the Raiders’ home opener for the 2023 NFL season.

Here, we provide you with the best Sunday Night Football highlights with some analysis from this big Week 3 primetime matchup.

Sunday Night Football highlights: Steelers at Raiders

The Raiders opted to kick a field goal from Pittsburgh eight-yard line with just 2:22 remaining in the fourth quarter and down eight points. The Steelers then were able to get the needed first down on their next possession to end the game and come away with a 23-18 win. Josh McDaniels’ late-game coaching will certainly come into question.

With the Raiders down 23-7 in the fourth quarter and in major need of a score, Garoppolo found Davante Adams for a touchdown. This pulled the home team to within 10 points.

Garoppolo then connected with rookie tight end Michael Mayer on a two-point conversion to make it an eight-point gamte. That came after a pass interference call against Pittsburgh on Vegas’ initial two-point try.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson picked off Garoppolo in the third quarter to set the team up well. It represented Garoppolo’s second interception of the game.

Just a few plays later, and Pickett hit tight end Pat Freiermuth on a 13-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 23-7 lead.

Late in the second quarter of the game, Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made his way back to the locker room after an awkward-looking injury stemming from T.J. Watt’s second sack of the game.

Garoppolo did return with his team out of the locker room.

T.J. Watt had a sack earlier on Sunday Night Football. He also played a major role in the first turnover in the game. Watt’s pressure on Garoppolo led directly to an interception from cornerback Levi Wallace.

This represented Garoppolo’s fourth interception of the season. He threw as many in 10 starts with the San Francisco 49ers a season ago.

Immediately after the Raiders took a 7-0 lead, Kenny Pickett and Pittsburgh’s offense answered in a big way. That included the young quarterback connecting with Calvin Austin III on a 72-yard touchdown to tie the game up.

There was certainly blown coverage on the part of Raiders Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters here. But Pickett had to hit the pass. He did just that.

After a ho-hum start to Sunday night’s game, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams made some fireworks. Josh McDaniels opted to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Steelers’ 32-yard line. Instead of running it up the middle, Vegas went with the play-action. That’s when Garoppolo hit Adams for a touchdown to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

It sure looks like there’s a lot of Pittsburgh Steelers fans on hand inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Just check out the “Terrible Towels.”

Though, the Raiders also seemed to be pretty pumped heading into their home opener Sunday evening.

Everything you need to know about Sunday Night Football Week 3

Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

