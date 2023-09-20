Week 3 NFL injury report: Latest on Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and more

Our Week 3 NFL injury report is now live. A ton of star players are either out for Week 3 or questionable at this stage in the week.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow aggravated his calf injury on Sunday after missing all of training camp and the preseason with the same injury. He’s questionable to go Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is out three weeks after suffering a sprained ankle in their comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. In more disturbing injury-related news, Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb is out for the remainder of the season with a devastating left knee injury.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

We’ll have continual updates on our NFL injury report with Week 3 starting Thursday night between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

NFL injury report: Quarterbacks

Player Team Injury Backup Status Joe Burrow Bengals Calf Jake Browning Questionable Bryce Young Panthers Ankle Andy Dalton Questionable Aaron Rodgers Jets Achilles Zach Wilson OUT Kyler Murray Cardinals ACL Joshua Dobbs Out indefinitely Anthony Richardson Colts Concussion Gardner Minshew Questionable

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Update: Burrow was said to be feeling better on Wednesday. However, there was no practice for the Bengals on Wednesday in preparation for Monday night. Cincinnati will have a full injury report on Thursday with Burrow’s status.

Burrow aggravated the calf injury that saw him miss all of training camp and the preseason late during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It’s not yet known whether he’ll be able to play next week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that it’s too hard to tell at this point in the week whether Burrow will play. At 0-2 on the season, Cincinnati finds itself in win-now mode. If Burrow can’t go, youngster Jake Browning would likely get the start for Cincinnati. The Bengals rank 29th in the NFL in scoring at 13.5 points per game. If Browning is indeed under center, it will have a major fantasy impact on wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Chase has caught just 10 balls for 70 yards in two games this season.

Related: Week 3 fantasy rankings

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Young did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough, Panthers head coach Frank Reich told reporters. The rookie No. 1 pick suffered an ankle injury late in Monday night’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. While Young remained in the game, it appears that he is questionable for Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Young and the Panthers’ offense has struggled through two games with the quarterback throwing two touchdowns compared to two interceptions. If Dalton is indeed under center in Week 3, Carolina’s skill-position players might be more fantasy relevant options.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Update: Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday that Richardson remains in the concussion protocol. It’s looking more and more like Gardner Minshew will get the start on Sunday.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a head injury. After experiencing some concussion-like symptoms, he was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the contest. On Monday, head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson is in the concussion protocol.

The rookie quarterback is truly questionable for Week 3, with each player responding differently to concussion symptoms. If Gardner Minshew starts against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday, it lowers the fantasy ceiling for Michael Pittman Jr. and the Ravens D/ST becomes an even better play for fantasy managers.

NFL injury report: Running backs

Player Team Injury Backup Status Nick Chubb Browns Knee Jerome Ford OUT Saquon Barkley Giants Ankle Matt Breida OUT Jonathan Taylor Colts Ankle Evan Hull OUT Aaron Jones Packers Hamstring A.J. Dillon/Patrick Taylor Questionable Jamaal Williams Saints Hamstring Kendre Miller/Tony Jones OUT Austin Ekeler Chargers Ankle Joshua Kelley OUT David Montgomery Lions Thigh Jahmyr Gibbs OUT Miles Sanders Panthers Pectoral Chuba Hubbard Questionable J.K. Dobbins Ravens Achilles Gus Edwards IR Jeff Wilson Dolphins Undisclosed Raheem Mostert OUT Kenneth Gainwell Eagles Ribs D’Andre Swift Questionable Marlon Mack Cardinals ACL N/A OUT for season Evan Hull Colts Knee N/A OUT Nyheim Hines Bills ACL N/A OUT for season

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Kevin Stefanski announced on Tuesday afternoon that Jerome Ford will be the Cleveland Browns featured running back in Week 3. Ford is a low-end RB2 in fantasy.

In Week 2 on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Tuesday that Chubb will miss the remainder of the season.

For the time being, Jerome Ford becomes the featured back in Cleveland and an RB2 in fantasy. He is responsible for 142 rushing yards on 31 carries this season (4.6 yards per carry), with three receptions on four targets as a receiving back. Cleveland could pursue someone like Cam Akers or Kareem Hunt, but Ford is the leader right now.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: The Giants ruled Barkley out for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Barkley suffered an ugly-looking ankle injury in New York’s comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. At least initially, there was some concern that he’d be sidelined for a while.

X-rays Sunday night came out negative. Meanwhile, an MRI on Monday confirmed that Barkley is dealing with a typical ankle sprain. He’s now expected to miss three weeks of action. With Barkley out, former 49ers running back Matt Breida would likely handle a bulk of the duties. New York takes on San Francisco Thursday evening in Northern California. Based on this most-recent news, it’s hard to imagine a single player on the Giants’ offense being relevant from a fantasy football perspective.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Update: Aaron Jones did not practice on Wednesday, making his availability for next week’s game against the Saints very much questionable.

Jones missed Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury. He was ruled out the night before. Jones came up lame in the season opener after scoring a touchdown and did not return to the game. This came after he had put up 127 total yards.

We don’t yet have an update on Jones’ status for Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints. With Jones sidelined on Sunday, A.J. Dillon led the way on the ground with 55 yards on 15 attempts. He’d be RB1 if Jones is sidelined against the Saints. We’ll have further updates on his status on our Week 3 NFL injury report once they become available.

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Ekeler is slated to miss his second consecutive game Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after missing practice once again on Wednesday. Joshua Kelley will be RB1.

After missing Week 2 with what head coach Brandon Staley described as a day-to-day injury, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler could now be sidelined indefinitely. On Monday, Staley revealed that there is “no timeline” for Ekeler to return from his ankle injury. Consider hi extremely doubtful to play in Week 3.

Joshua Kelley struggled in a start against the Tennessee Titans, but that is one of the best run defenses in the NFL. He should be considered a mid-tier RB2 against the Minnesota Vikings, but a lack of involvement in the passing game lowers his ceiling.

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Update: David Montgomery will not play Week 3. Craig Reynolds got more touches than Jahmyr Gibbs initially when the RB1 went out on Week 2.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery left Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on a cart and didn’t return. He was later ruled out with a thigh injury. On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell said that the Lions’ starting running back is “day to day” with his status for Week 3 to be determined by Friday. Notably, Montgomery told reporters that it would take him ‘a couple weeks’ to be at 100 percent.

In possible anticipation of Montgomery missing Week 3, Detroit signed Bam Knight off its practice squad. In Week 3, Gibbs faces a run defense that has struggled this year. The Falcons have allowed 238 rushing yards and 4.5 yards per carry this season in two contests, but they haven’t allowed a touchdown. If Montgomery is sidelined, Gibbs is a high-end RB2 in PPR leagues, but he’ll lose goal-line work to Craig Reynolds.

NFL injury report: Wide receivers

Player Team Injury Backup Status Jaylen Waddle Dolphins Concussion River Cracraft Questionable Brandon Aiyuk 49ers Shoulder Jauan Jennings Questionable Cooper Kupp Rams Hamstring Tutu Atwell OUT Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Toe Kalif Raymond Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens Ankle Devin Duvernay Questionable Christian Watson Packers Hamstring Jayden Reed Questionable Diontae Johnson Steelers Hamstring Calvin Austin INJURED RESERVE Darnell Mooney Bears Knee Velus Jones Questionable Brandin Cooks Cowboys Knee Jalen Tolbert Questionable Tim Patrick Broncos Achilles N/A OUT for season

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Jaylen Waddle did not practice on Wednesday and remains in the concussion protocol. It’s looking more and more like he will not play Week 3 against Denver.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said on Monday that Waddle is in the concussion protocol after he suffered a head injury late in Sunday night’s win over the New England Patriots. Prior to going down, Waddle had recorded four receptions for 86 yards.

Waddle’s status for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos will depend on whether he can pass through the concussion protocol. As of right now, he has to be considered extremely questionable. If Waddle can’t go, expect fellow receiver Tyreek Hill to see a huge target share come Sunday.

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Update: The 49ers say that Brandon Aiyuk will be a game-time decision on Thursday night against New York. At this point, he’s likely trending toward not playing on a short week.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a shoulder injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, he played a significantly reduced role – 58 snaps in Week 1 vs. 30 snaps in Week 2 – and finished with just 43 receiving yards on six targets. The left shoulder injury, which Aiyuk sustained on his first catch, will likely sideline him in practice. However, it’s a short week and teams don’t typically hold traditional practices when playing on Thursday Night Football. Shanahan said it’s “too early” to provide an update on Aiyuk’s status, so we’ll consider the 49ers’ No. 1 receiver questionable for Week 3.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

St. Brown did not practice on Wednesday as he deals with the same toe injury that cost him some time during training camp and the preseason. It still stands to reason that Detroit’s WR1 will be able to go in Week 3. St. Brown has registered 12 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown through two games.

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Update: Meyers returned to practice on Wednesday, meaning that he passed through the NFL concussion protocol and will likely play Sunday night against Pittsburgh.

Jakobi Meyers missed Week 2 with a concussion and he remains in the NFL concussion protocol as of Sep. 18. However, the prized free-agent signing is “headed in the right direction” per McDaniels. He’ll be viewed as questionable to play in Week 3 until he clears the final stages of safety protocols. If Meyers is cleared to play, after drawing 10 targets and scoring two touchdowns in Week 1, he makes for a strong FLEX play against Pittsburgh.

Related: 2023 NFL stat leaders

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys

Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Update: Brandin Cooks returned to practice on Wednesday, leading us to believe that he’ll be a go Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Brandin Cooks missed Week 2 with an MCL sprain, but the knee injury is not feared to be serious. Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported on Tuesday that the plan is for Cooks to return in Week 3. As of now, the Cowboys’ coaching staff anticipates Cooks being a limited practice participant on Wednesday and a full participant on Thursday and Friday. If that holds true, he’ll be active and serve as the No. 2 receiver in Dallas. He’s a low-end FLEX play, with some upside to snag five-plus receptions for 60-plus yards. With Cooks returning, Michael Gallup is droppable in all fantasy leagues.

NFL injury report: Tight ends