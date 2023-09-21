Las Vegas Raiders offense looks to get on track vs. Pittsburgh Steelers defense

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

They say numbers don’t lie, and the numbers aren’t pretty when it comes to the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2023.

After jettisoning long-time quarterback Derek Carr for free agent Jimmy Garopollo, the Raiders struggle to move the ball on the ground and in the air.

Heading into their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, the Raiders are in a three-way tie for last in points per game scored with a paltry 13.5 and are 30th in yards per game at just over 250. Garoppolo has never been a big numbers guy, but the Raiders rank 21st in passing yards per game with 192.5 despite having one of the game’s elite receivers in Davante Adams. Something isn’t working and head coach Josh McDaniels and his staff need to figure it out quickly.

The Raiders have yet to hold the ball long either, including not running more than five plays in all but one drive against the Bills in a 38-10 loss in Week 2. They had a total time of possession of under 20 minutes vs. Buffalo.

Raiders offense hunting for Hunter Renfrow

When it comes to the passing game, offensive coordinator Nick Lombardi understands what needs to happen to get Garoppolo, Adams and the Raiders’ offense on track.

“I think just overall in terms of the passing game, we have to obviously stay on the field a bit more on third down and sustain drives and present more opportunities on drives moving forward,” Lombardi said. “So, the coverage can dictate one thing and the ball goes to a certain player, or we misread something at quarterback, or we miss a blitz pickup. All those factor into the passing game … We have to do a better job of sustaining drives and getting more plays in games.”

That includes Garoppolo finding more receivers and giving them opportunities to contribute. That includes slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, who has just one reception for 23 yards in two games. He’s only been targeted once, and it was in garbage time during the Bills loss. Why is Renfrow not in the mix with Adams and others?

“Over two games, it is what it is,” Lombardi said. “We always look to get everybody involved. Hunter was a big part of the game plan Week 1 and Week 2, and every player in the skill position will be in Week 3. He’s not deterred, and we’re not deterred. We’re just going to go out there and keep going and try and get some production.”

Garoppolo primarily targets Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and receiver Jakobi Meyers, who missed Week 2 with a concussion. Garoppolo recognizes the advantage and need to get Renfrow the ball.

“Yeah, I think so. I think there’s going to be some opportunities,” Garoppolo said of Renfrow being involved against Pittsburgh. “(It’s) really just about getting the ball in space, letting those guys run with it, get some yards after the catch, and Hunter’s one of the best at that. So, he’s been doing a great job, man. Just have to find him with the ball.”

Ground game woes

In addition to getting the passing game moving, the Raiders running game is also in dire straits. Averaging just 2.6 yards per carry and only rushing for 116 yards in two contests, the rushing attack is key in McDaniel’s offense to tee off the passing game.

Jacobs, last season’s rushing champion, held out of camp due to a franchise tag dispute but later returned in time for Week 1 after signing a one-year deal. He’s not been able to generate anything for the Raiders and finished with negative two yards against Buffalo — the first time since 1970 a rushing champion finished a game with negative yards.

“In terms of the ground game, we just have to do a better job of everybody finishing, and it starts with the coaching staff putting players in the right position to kind of get going,” Lombardi said. “You go into every game saying you want to win the line of scrimmage and going hat on a hat in the running game, get the runner downhill and get started. We haven’t done a good job enough of that and we look forward to doing that against Pittsburgh.”

While the Raiders rank 11th overall in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus, they’re near the bottom of the league in run blocking. The only spark the Raiders have seen is from jet-fast rookie Tre Tucker, who was only active for Week 2 and ran a jet-sweep for 34 yards against the Bills. Second-year pro Zamir White has shown nothing to think he’s the answer.

Could more Tucker be the key to igniting the Raiders’ running attack?

“I think Tre’s speed definitely can give us something,” Lombardi said. “You saw the speed sweep and we threw him down the field on the sidelines, so I think that factors in for sure. But we just got to do a better job in the running game overall to sustain it and get Josh going and the other backs going.”

Jacobs is the key to the Raiders’ overall offensive game plan, and Pittsburgh is a meaty opponent to get him going. The Steelers have yielded 386 yards (5.4 YPC) on the ground. Sunday’s game gives Las Vegas the opportunity to gain some confidence.

But anyone who watched the Steelers beat the Browns, know their defense up front, even without the injured Cam Heyward, still presents a big challenge.

“There’s a challenge on every play, and you can’t let your guard down, you can’t stop competing and playing with great effort because you know that that’s what they’re going to do every single play that they’re out there, and that’s the challenge for us on Sunday night and we’re going to be ready to go,” McDaniels said.