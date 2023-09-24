Miami Dolphins rewrite NFL and franchise record book with 50-point win over Broncos

Someone should check if the Miami Dolphins (3-0) are real-life Marvel superheroes after they put up the second most points by an NFL team in a regular season game, beating the Denver Broncos (0-3) 70-20 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Only the 1966 Sonny Jurgenson-led Washington Redskins scored more (73) points in a game. The Dolphins elected to run out the clock and turn the ball over, deep in Denver territory, with just 50 seconds left, choosing not to attempt a field goal that would have set a new NFL single-game scoring record.

The stats from the Dolphins 50-point win are eye-popping:

Miami finished the day with 726 yards of total offense — the second most in NFL history.

For the first time in NFL history, a team passed for more than five touchdowns and rushed for more than five touchdowns.

The Miami Dolphins are just the 4th team to muster a 70-point game in NFL history, including the playoffs.

Miami passed their franchise-record single game scoring record of 55 points, done in 1977 against the Cardinals, in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins were led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wideout Tyreek Hill in the air, and running backs Devon Achane and Raheem Mostert on the ground.

Miami not only scored often but also from a great distance. Mike McDaniel’s group had three scoring plays of 50 yards or more, with two coming late in the fourth quarter.

Tua finished the record-setting day by going 23-of-26 for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He also completed 16-of-16 passes to start the game, just missing breaking Dan Marino’s franchise mark by two passes.

Hill grabbed nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, including the long day’s first score with a 64-yard strike from Tagovailoa. Achane added two receiving touchdowns in addition to his 18 carries for 203 yards and four total touchdowns. Backfield teammate Mostert also rushed for 84 yards, two rushing and one receiving touchdown.

The 726 yards surpassed their previous season high from the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers who yielded 536 yards in Week 1.

Denver was down 14-0 early in the first quarter and could never recover.

The Dolphins now travel to AFC East rival Buffalo to take on the 3-0 Bills.