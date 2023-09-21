New York Giants star Saquon Barkley provides injury update

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley was inactive for Thursday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a sprained ankle.

Barkley suffered the injury late last week against the Arizona Cardinals. At least initially, the concern was that he was a serious injury. But after the game, reports broke that Barkley suffered a typical ankle sprain.

Head coach Brian Daboll even went as far to say that Barkley might be able to go on a short week Thursday night.

Ahead of Thursday’s game in Santa Clara, Barkley provided his own injury update in talking with Taylor Rooks on Amazon Prime. The Pro Bowler indicated that he did in fact suffer a high-ankle sprain. That is the most severe of the sprains and tends to keep players out multiples of weeks.

Though, Barkley also told Rooks that he hopes to return in 11 days with the New York Giants host the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Week 4. It’s a “pain tolerance issue,” Barkley said.

Saquon Barkley stats (2023): 29 attempts, 114 yards, 3.9 average, 9 receptions, 40 yards

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Barkley missed three games in 2019 with a right ankle sprain and four games last season with a high-ankle sprain in the left leg. It’s obviously been an issue for the otherwise brilliant running back.

While Barkley said he’d like to be back for Week 4, it makes more sense for the impending free agent to be 100% healthy before he returns to action given the contract issue between the former Penn State star and his Giants team.