Thursday Night Football Highlights: Top plays from San Francisco 49ers win over New York Giants

The San Francisco 49ers put a 12-game regular season win streak on the line on Thursday Night Football Week 3 against the New York Giants from Levi’s Stadium.
San Francisco starter Brock Purdy is now 7-0 in that role dating back to Mr. Irrelevant’s rookie season of 2022. As for the Giants, they are coming off an historic comeback win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Here, we provide you with the best Thursday Night Football highlights with some analysis from this big Week 3 NFC matchup.
Thursday Night Football highlights Week 3
All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga iced the game late in the fourth quarter with an interception of Daniel Jones to give the 49ers their 13th consecutive regular-season win. Purdy is now 8-0 as their starter dating back to last season.
A couple plays after being shook up, Deebo Samuel broke this game wide open by catching a 27-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to give the 49ers a 30-12 lead.
With Brandon Aiyuk sidelined to injury, Samuel has responded by catching six passes for 129 yards and that touchdown.
49ers tight end George Kittle made a highlight-reel play late in the third quarter to put San Francisco in scoring position with the home team up just 20-12.
Opening the third quarter down two touchdowns, the Giants did their part to keep this game close. Former 49ers running back Matt Breida scored from eight yards out to pull the Giants within five before they missed the two-point conversion attempt.
The 49ers created some separation late in the second quarter via a Christian McCaffrey touchdown run to take a 17-3 lead.
Playoffs included, McCaffrey has now scored a touchdown in 12 consecutive games. It also represented his 13th touchdown in 14 regular season games with San Francisco.
San Francisco 49ers rookie seventh-round pick Ronnie Bell came up big midway through the third quarter. With the game tied at three and the 49ers facing third-and-goal, Bell made a heck of a catch on a Purdy pss for a touchdown.
With San Francisco struggling to an extent on offense Thursday night, Deebo Samuel came up with a big 30-yard catch-and-run on third down. This is what we mean when we call the All-Pro an offensive weapon.
Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, Nick Bosa, finally got on the board this season with a sack of Jones. It was very close to becoming a safety.
We’re not sure that that blocking scheme was for New York. But it did not work.
The Giants drove down the field on their opening drive for a game-tying field goal. Daniel Jones completed 5-of-7 passes for 38 yards. Meanwhile, Wan’Dale Robinson made his first catch in returning to action after suffering a torn ACL last season.
Purdy struggled a bit on San Francisco’s opening drive, completing just 3-of-8 passes for 46 yards with two near interceptions. Despite this, the 49ers were able to drive down the field 64 yards on 15 plays for the game-opening field goal.
New York Giants edge guy Kayvon Thibodeaux recorded the team’s first sack of the season to open Thursday Night Football.
The San Francisco 49ers are fired up for their home opener and first game at Levi’s Stadium since the 2023 NFC Divisional Playoffs.
The New York Giants seem to be vibing, too, as they take to national television for the second time in three games this season. The hope here is that it goes better than the 40-0 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
New York Giants injury report
- RB- Saquon Barkley: OUT
- LT- Andrew Thomas: OUT
- G- Ben Bradeson: OUT
- EDGE: Azeez Ojulari: OUT
San Francisco 49ers injury report
- WR- Brandon Aiyuk: OUT
- CB- Ambry Thomas: OUT
New York Giants inactives
- RB Saquon Barkley
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Ben Bredeson
OLB Azeez Ojulari
DT Jordon Riley
S Gervarrius Owens
DB Cor’Dale Flott
San Francisco 49ers inactives
- WR Brandon Aiyuk
QB Brandon Allen
DT Kalia Davis
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
LB Jalen Graham
CB Ambry Thomas
OG Nick Zakelj
Everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football Week 3
Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football schedule for 2023
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Thursday Night Football: Key players, storylines
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers Thursday Night Football bold predictions
Find out where Brock Purdy, Daniel Jones rank among NFL starting quarterbacks
