How to Watch Wimbledon 2022 Live Without Cable

Wimbledon is commonly known as the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world. Since 1877, the tournament has been held at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, and this year is no exception. The third Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2022 will kick off its annual championship on June 27 with live matches airing on ESPN.

Last year, Novak Djokovic defended his 2019 Wimbledon men’s singles title, and he’s aiming to win again in 2022. While Roger Federer won’t be making a comeback just yet, Serena Williams is expected to jump back in the competition after hinting at her imminent return from last year’s hamstring injury. Read on to learn all the details you need to watch Wimbledon 2022 without cable.

Where to watch Wimbledon 2022

ESPN will be airing full coverage of Wimbledon, but cable isn’t the only way you can watch the tournament live. Streaming services are a fantastic way to stay up to date on every match without the heavy price tag of traditional cable.

Services like Sling TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV offer multiple channels, such as ESPN, where you can watch your favorite sports games live. And, with the ability to download the streaming service’s app on your mobile device, you can take the tournament with you wherever you go. Here are our recommendations for the top three streaming services that will provide you with the best Wimbledon watch experience:

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu + Live TV gives you access to the complete on-demand library, as well as 75+ live TV channels (with unlimited DVR) for $69.99 per month if you opt for the ad-supported plan or $75.99 per month if you opt for the ad-free plan. With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch live Wimbledon matches through ESPN and stream live games from major college and pro leagues, including NCAA, NBA, NHL, NFL, and more. With access to Hulu’s complete on-demand library, you’ll also find endless entertainment shows and movies that the entire family can enjoy. The best part? Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus — a three-in-one deal you’ll want to try.

Sling TV

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the cheapest options for watching Wimbledon live through ESPN. However, to stream the Championship event, you’ll need to purchase either the Sling Orange subscription (with 31 channels for $35 per month) or the Sling Orange & Blue subscription (with 47 channels for $50 per month). With these plans, you’ll get access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and FS1 to catch your favorite sports games and tournaments live. While Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, you can get $10 off your first month at the moment.

FuboTV

FuboTV

FuboTV is a fantastic streaming service for sports lovers of any kind. Each of the four plans offers popular networks like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone. The Pro plan provides 126 channels for $69.99 per month, the Elite plan offers 240 channels for $79.99 per month, the Latino plan provides 43 channels for $32.99 per month, and the Ultimate plan gives you 310 channels for $99.99 per month, including FuboTV’s Sports Plus package. With Sports Plus, you’ll also get access to various Stadium and PAC-12 networks. Try out the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan before committing to it by signing up for the seven-day free trial.

Final thoughts

Live TV streaming services are an incredible option if you’re thinking about cutting the cord with cable. Without sacrificing your favorite sports, shows, and movies, you can save money with a streaming service subscription. Hulu + Live TV is our top choice for streaming Wimbledon 2022 because on top of the ESPN Plus sports offerings you get with the service, you also get access to Disney Plus content and Hulu’s on-demand library. With a solid sports channel lineup on Hulu + Live TV, you can watch live games from the NCAA, NBA, NHL, and NFL, too.

Wimbledon 2022 schedule

You can find the live broadcast of Wimbledon on ESPN. Here’s the full schedule so you can tune in to each match:

Monday, June 27 @ 6 a.m. Men’s & Ladies’ 1st Round

Tuesday, June 28 @ 6 a.m.Men’s & Ladies’ 1st Round

Wednesday, June 29 @ 6 a.m. Men’s & Ladies’ 2nd Round

Thursday, June 30 @ 6 a.m. Men’s & Ladies’ 2nd Round

Friday, July 1 @ 6 a.m. Men’s & Ladies’ 3rd Round

Saturday, July 2 @ 6 a.m. Men’s & Ladies’ 3rd Round

Sunday, July 3 @ 6 a.m. Men’s & Ladies’ 4th Round

Monday, July 4 @ 6 a.m. Men’s & Ladies’ 4th Round

Tuesday, July 5 @ 6 a.m. Men’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarterfinals

Wednesday, July 6 @ 6 a.m. Men’s and Ladies’ Singles Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 7 @ 8 a.m. Ladies’ Singles Semifinals and Mixed Doubles Final

Friday, July 8 @ 8 a.m. Men’s Singles Semifinals

Saturday, July 9 @ 9 a.m. Ladies’ Singles Final and Men’s Doubles Final

Sunday, July 10 @ 9 a.m. Men’s Singles Final and Ladies’ Doubles Final

*All of the times are in ET.