How to Watch ESPNEWS Live in 2024

If you want to follow along with all the sports headlines of the day, then you need to make sure you have access to ESPNEWS. The broadcast channel covers all of the biggest stories of the day with simulcasts and rebroadcasts of ESPN and ESPN Radio programming like SportsCenter, Pardon the Interruption, and The Pat McAfee Show. It also airs smaller, quirkier sports like wiffle ball and table tennis. If you’re looking to cut the cord, there are still many ways you can watch ESPNEWS.

We’re breaking down the live TV streaming services, their prices, and available deals below so you can figure out the option that makes the most sense for you. Many of the live TV streaming services include free trials, additional sports content, and entertainment options for that rare mood when you don’t need to know what’s happening on the field.

Which services offer ESPNEWS?

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ESPNEWS ✔ ✔* ✔ ✔* ✔ *Only available with an add-on

How to watch ESPNEWS with DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $79.99 90+ Yes Choice $108.99 125+ Yes Ultimate $119.99 160+ Yes Premier $164.99 185+ Yes

It’s hard to find a channel you can’t get with DIRECTV STREAM, and ESPNEWS is no exception. However, you will need to subscribe to at least the Choice plan, which is the second tier of DIRECTV STREAM packages, after the basic Entertainment plan. On the bright side, the Choice package comes with a bounty of channels, including ESPN, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, and more. Your sports offerings only increase if you upgrade to the Ultimate or Premier plans. Every DIRECTV STREAM plan also comes with unlimited Cloud DVR recording and three months of free premium channels.

How to watch ESPNEWS with Fubo

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $79.99 180+ Yes Elite $89.99 250+ Yes Premier $99.99 260+ Yes

You will need an add-on to your Fubo package to be able to stream ESPNEWS on this sports-centric streamer, but there are three add-ons that include the channel: Sports with NFL RedZone, Sports Lite, and Fubo Extra.

When it comes to add-ons, you need to think about what you want most in your package. The most expensive option will give you 24 additional sports channels, including NFL RedZone, the NFL’s live whip-around Sunday coverage, which is a huge plus for football fans. Sports Lite costs $1 less per month and provides a smaller collection of sports channels. If you don’t need RedZone, you might want to check out the Fubo Extra add-on, which gives you 55 additional channels, including ESPNEWS and entertainment channels like Teen Nick, Logo, MTV Classic, and more.

The Pro, Elite, and Premier plans all come with 1000 hours of DVR space and 10 simultaneous streams.

How to watch ESPNEWS with Hulu + Live TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu Live TV Only $75.99 95+ Yes Hulu + Live TV Bundle $76.99 95+ Yes Hulu + Live TV Bundle (No Ads) $89.99 95+ Yes

Hulu + Live TV is the best ESPNEWS option if you want a bundle that gets you the best family entertainment value for your money. Every Live TV option includes ESPNEWS, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, MLB Network, NFL Network, FS1, regional sports networks, and more sports content. You also have live local channels, news channels like ABC News and CNN, and a large selection of entertainment networks.

The price differences for Hulu + Live TV come down to what kind of streaming bundle you want. The Hulu streaming service comes with next-day episodes of broadcast shows as well as a big library of classic TV shows and award-winning originals. Disney Plus is an essential streaming service for any household with young kids or Marvel and Star Wars fans. The bundles also include ESPN Plus, so sports fanatics can watch the full 30 for 30 sports documentary collection and other exclusive content.

How to watch ESPNEWS with Sling TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Orange $40 30+ No Blue $40 40+ No Orange & Blue $55 48+ No

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable replacement options, but in order to get ESPNEWS with the service you have to add the Sports Extras package for an additional monthly fee on top of the cost of one of the base packages.

If you are die-hard about ESPN coverage, then you could get away with the Orange plan, which carries ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 and the Sports Extras package for ESPNEWS and ESPNU. However, that will leave you without local channels, so the best value for your money is the Sling Orange & Blue plan with the Sports Extras package, which gives you a plethora of local and national sports options, depending on your location, as well as entertainment and news channels.

How to watch ESPNEWS with YouTube TV

Plan Cost per Month Channels Free Trial Base $72.99 100+ Yes

YouTube TV is another great option for folks who are trying to find a cable alternative that appeals to the whole family with a robust mix of sports and entertainment options.

.ESPNEWS is part of the Base plan, so it’s included in every YouTube TV package. The Base plan also comes with unlimited cloud DVR space, six household accounts, and three simultaneous streams. Along with ESPNEWS, you’ll get ESPN, NBC Sports Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, FS1, and FS2. Entertainment channels include Disney Channel, FX, Hallmark, Paramount Network and many more.

How to watch ESPNEWS on the app

You can also watch ESPNEWS on the official ESPN app, which is the digital destination for ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, SEC Network +, Longhorn Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN Goal Line, ESPN Bases Loaded, and ESPN Plus content. You do need a cable subscription or a digital ESPN subscription to be able to watch.

The ESPN app is available on the following devices:

Android

Android TV

Amazon Fire TV

Kindle Fire

ioS Devices

Chromecast

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

Apple TV

PS4

XBox

Oculus

FAQ

Can I get ESPNEWS on Hulu?

You can get ESPNEWS with the Hulu + Live TV bundle. It is not an add-on for the standalone Hulu streaming service.

Is ESPNEWS a TV channel?

Yes, ESPNEWS is a TV channel under the ESPN umbrella. It is available from select cable providers and live TV streaming services.

Is ESPNEWS included in ESPN Plus?

No, ESPN Plus is a standalone, on-demand streaming service that’s separate from the ESPN broadcast channels, including ESPNEWS. You must have cable or a live TV streaming service like the ones listed above to watch ESPNEWS.