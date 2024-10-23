How To Watch the Indiana Fever: Best Options 2024

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Coming off a last-place finish in the Eastern Conference in 2023, the Indiana Fever were hoping to bounce back in this year’s WNBA season. And while they’ve gotten off to a sluggish start performance-wise, they’ve had no problem drawing crowds and TV viewership, thanks to the arrival of Caitlin Clark, the first overall draft pick from Iowa.

The Fever finished sixth (a 20-20 record) to close out the 2024 WNBA regular season. Unfortunately, the team fell short of the WNBA Finals this year, but you can use one of our live TV streaming service recommendations to tune in to watch the Minnesota Lynx vs. New York Liberty for the best of five championship series:

October 16, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

October 20, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

What channels are Indiana Fever games on?

This year, Indiana Fever games will air on several different TV channels, including ION, NBA TV, ESPN, ABC, and FanDuel Sports Network Indiana. Certain games will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and ESPN3.

DIRECTV STREAM Fubo Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ION ✔ ✔ ✔ NBA TV ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔* ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ESPN2 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ CBS Sports Network ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FanDuel Sports Network Indiana ✔ ✔ *Local channels only available in select locations

Watch the Indiana Fever on DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Price: $114.99

Free Trial: Yes, 5 days

Channels Included: 125+

If you’re hoping to watch as many Indiana Fever games as possible, DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent option. This streaming service has four plan options (Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate, and Premier) and carries all of the channels you’ll need to watch the Fever, including ION, ESPN, and ESPN2. However, in order to get CBS Sports Network and NBA TV, you’ll either purchase the DIRECTV Sports Pack add-on or subscribe to a higher-tier plan.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll get access to your local channels — and that’s important for Fever fans since the team has games scheduled on both ABC and CBS this season. Choice plans and above have plenty of other sports channels, too, including ESPNEWS, Fox Sports 1 (FS1), FanDuel TV, Golf Channel, MLB Network, and NFL Network, just to name a few. Plus, DIRECTV STREAM plans come with unlimited simultaneous DVR recordings, so you can rewatch Fever games whenever you’d like.

Watch the Indiana Fever on Fubo

Suggested Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 185

Like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo is another solid pick for Fever fans. This sports-centric streaming platform has three plans to choose from (Pro, Elite, and Premier), each of which comes with most of the channels you’ll need to watch Indiana Fever games — including CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, and ION. You can get NBA TV by bundling a Pro plan with one of Fubo’s sports add-ons or by signing up for one of the two higher-tier plans.

As we’ve mentioned, Fubo’s sports coverage is impressive. In addition to the above channels, every plan includes beIN SPORTS, FS1, Fox Sports 2 (FS2), Golf Channel, and NFL Network. Local networks are included, too. Plus, if you live in the Indiana market, you’ll also get FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, one of the area’s regional sports networks (RSNs). There’s also an unlimited cloud DVR feature, which lets you record games, shows, movies, and more.

Watch the Indiana Fever on Hulu + Live TV

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Price: $76.99

Free Trial: Yes, 3 days

Channels Included: 95+

While it doesn’t offer as many channels as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo, Hulu + Live TV has many of the ones needed to watch the Indiana Fever, including ABC, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN. However, it doesn’t have ION or NBA TV — two of the main channels that will air Fever games this season.

Hulu + Live TV has its fair share of sports channels, including the ACC Network, ESPNU, FS1, FS2, and MLB Network. It also carries the NBC Sports RSNs and local channels — and includes access to ESPN Plus as part of the Disney Bundle. If that’s not enough sports content, you can bundle your Hulu + Live TV plan with the Sports Add-on, which comes with FanDuel TV, NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, and more. You can record games and programs on these channels with Hulu + Live TV’s unlimited DVR feature.

Watch the Indiana Fever on Sling TV

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Price: $55

Free Trial: No

Channels Included: 46+

Sling TV, which has established itself as a more budget-friendly streaming service, offers two base plans (Sling Blue and Sling Orange) as well as a premium plan (Sling Orange & Blue), which combines the two lower-tier options. Sling TV’s channel line-up isn’t as extensive as its competitors, but Indiana Fever followers will still have the chance to watch games on ABC (in select markets only), ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. NBA TV is available for an extra monthly fee as part of the Sports Extra add-on.

In addition to these networks, the Sling Orange & Blue plan comes with a few other sports channels, including MotorTrend, FS1, NFL Network, TBS, and TNT. Signing up for the Sports Extra add-on will also give you access to beIN SPORTS, MLB Network, MLB StrikeZone, and a handful of other sports channels. Like its channel line-up, Sling TV’s DVR feature is a bit limited as well; it only includes 50 hours of storage.

Watch the Indiana Fever on YouTube TV

Suggested Plan: Base Plan

Price: $72.99

Free Trial: Yes, 7 days

Channels Included: 100+

If you’re an Indiana Fever fan, there’s a lot to like about YouTube TV. Most importantly, its base plan comes with almost every channel you need to watch the team this season, including ABC, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ION, and NBA TV. However, it doesn’t carry FanDuel Sports Network Indiana.

Other sports channels available through YouTube TV include the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports, and SEC Network. You can add even more sports to your plan with the Sports Plus add-on, which comes with more than a dozen channels, including beIN SPORTS, FanDuel TV, NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, and VSiN. YouTube TV’s unlimited DVR feature also lets you record games and watch them back whenever it’s convenient for you.

How to watch Indiana Fever games out-of-market with WNBA League Pass

With a WNBA League Pass subscription, you can watch every out-of-market live game this season (except for certain nationally televised games). You’ll also get access to on-demand replays and classic games from the WNBA archives. You can sign up for WNBA League Pass through the WNBA’s website or app, or you can subscribe through Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, or YouTube Primetime Channels.

FAQ

How do I stream Indiana Fever?

You can watch Indiana Fever live streamed games with a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, or YouTube TV. Or, if you’re outside of the Indiana TV market, you can sign up for a WNBA League Pass to watch out-of-market games.

Where does the Indiana Fever play?

The Indiana Fever plays at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. If you can’t attend a live game, you can watch the team on a streaming service like Fubo or Hulu + Live TV.

How much is the WNBA league pass on YouTube TV?

You can purchase a WNBA League Pass subscription for $34.99 per year or $12.99 per month. This is in addition to the cost of your YouTube TV plan.