5 blockbuster NFL trades we’d still like to see this offseason

NFL trades have been a larger part of the offseason than free agency with blockbusters happening on a near never-ending loop.

From Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson to Tyreek Hill, some of the NFL’s biggest names have been dealt as teams attempt to replicate the success the defending champion Los Angeles Rams have had in this regard.

As we’re still in March, there’s a darn good chance that more big-time NFL trades will be the name of the game moving forward. Below, we look at five deals the NFL world would love to see moving forward in the offseason.

Houston Texans trade Brandin Cooks to the Green Bay Packers

Fresh off the shocking trade of Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, these Packers are obviously in need of multiple wide receivers for the recently-extended Aaron Rodgers. While Green Bay will certainly look to address this position with one of the two picks it acquired for Adams and free agency, acquiring Cooks would make the most sense.

Cooks, 28, has put up six 1,000-yard seasons over the past seven years. He’s been among the most-consistent receivers during that span — averaging 74 receptions for 1,052 yards while catching 65% of his targets. Imagine what he’d be able to do with Rodgers. Perhaps, Green Bay sends a third-round pick and change to the rebuilding Texans for the stud veteran receiver.

Cleveland Browns trade Baker Mayfield to the Seattle Seahawks

This has been bandied about a whole lot since Cleveland made the blockbuster trade for Watson. Mayfield had requested a trade even before that deal went down. Unfortunately for the former No. 1 pick, the market has thinned out considerably. In fact, there’s mutual disinterest between Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. That’s intriguing given Carolina’s QB situation (more on this below).

As for the Seahawks, they want us to believe that they’re willing to ride with Drew Lock next season after trading Wilson to Denver. That’s laughable. Head coach Pete Carroll is too old to waste a season with Lock under center. Meanwhile, Mayfield could likely be had for pennies on the dollar. Despite his obvious limitations, Mayfield would be a marked upgrade over Lock. It’s not close. This is one of the NFL trades we expect to happen in short order.

New York Giants trade Saquon Barkley to the San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have been largely idle thus far this offseason with their biggest move being the signing of Kansas City Chiefs star cornerback Charvarius Ward. General manager John Lynch and Co. can’t sustain this if they want to actually compete with the Los Angeles Rams after losing to their division foe in the NFC Championship Game.

One move that would make sense is a trade for Barkley. San Francisco lost Raheem Mostert to the Miami Dolphins in free agency and has a thinning running back depth chart.

As far as NFL trades go, this would be a pretty ideal fit. Barkley’s dual-threat ability would be great in Kyle Shanahan’s system — creating yet another dynamic threat to go with the likes of Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Barkley could also likely be had for a mid-round pick. The only issue here is his $7.22 million cap hit for an acquiring team. San Francisco is up against the NFL salary cap with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the books.

Seattle Seahawks trade Chris Carson to the Miami Dolphins

Miami has made two blockbuster deals within the past couple days, signing Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead and acquiring star wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs for a massive bounty of five draft picks. There’s every reason to believe that general manager Chris Grier will continue to go all in for new head coach Mike McDaniel.

Chris Carson stats (2018-19): 2,381 rushing yards, 57 receptions, 429 yards, 2,810 total yards, 4.8 yards per touch, 18 TD

Carson would be an ideal fit in McDaniel’s zone-blocking scheme. He’s also potentially on the trade block with Seattle having decided to re-sign Rashaad Penny. Being able to team him up with the recently-signed Raheem Mostert would give the Fins a potentially dominant two-headed running back monster. It also likely wouldn’t cost much more than a mid-round pick.

San Francisco 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Houston Texans

Garoppolo will be traded. It’s just a matter of time. As other NFL trades go down, the Super Bowl quarterback remains in a holding pattern. With that said, he’s now the best option on the trade market for quarterback-needy teams.

While Texans general manager Nick Caserio has stated publicly that young quarterback Davis Mills is ready to start, we’re just not buying that. Houston now has two first-round picks in each of the next three years after trading away Watson to the Browns. If Caserio plays his cards close to the vest, this team could be playoff contenders sooner rather than later.

Why not acquire Garoppolo for a second-round pick and change to be a bridge quarterback? Remember, Caserio was part of a Patriots front office that both selected Garoppolo in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft and initially pushed back against trading him before owner Robert Kraft stepped in. It just makes too much sense.

