3 Baker Mayfield to Seattle Seahawks trade scenarios

After Baker Mayfield posted an odd message to his social media, there’s been more skepticism than ever surrounding his future with the Cleveland Browns.

Of course, the Browns could make all this drama disappear with a contract extension that keeps him in the Dawg Pound past 2022, but after an inconsistently down season, it appears the two sides won’t be able to agree on the potential franchise quarterback’s value.

With the Browns reportedly being willing to meet with Deshaun Watson, the front office is sending a strong signal to the QB who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. This could inevitably lead to a trade, whether they land Watson or not.

Now that the Seattle Seahawks have traded Russell Wilson, even though there have been suggestions they like Drew Lock and view him as a legitimate starting option in 2022, the idea of adding Mayfield and his untapped potential may be too good to pass up for general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll.

Here are three trade scenarios where Baker Mayfield heads to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Cleveland Browns dump Baker Mayfield’s salary

Cleveland Browns trade: Baker Mayfield, 99th pick

Seattle Seahawks trade: 72nd pick

There’s a few schools of thought here. Will Baker Mayfield have to be packaged with a draft pick or two, to entice another franchise to take on his salary for 2022? It depends on how each prospective team values him, and just how desperate they are to improve at the QB position.

Baker Mayfield contract (2022): $18.85M

For the Seahawks, they have just under $40 million in cap space, which is more than enough to absorb Mayfield’s salary. And they may not be inclined to be big spenders in free agency either, depending on the state of their roster. Right now, they don’t appear to have plans to contend, but that could quickly change over the next few months.

Moving down in the third round is a small price to pay, considering they get to take a flyer on the hopes Mayfield can resurrect his career in a new atmosphere supported by a strong pass-catching core consisting of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant.

In this case, the Browns sweeten the pot a bit by adding the compensatory pick received from the Vikings hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to be their GM. In return, they get $18.5 million in cap savings, while moving up 27 picks in the third round.

Why do the Browns do this? If Deshaun Watson picks them, they will need all the cap savings and draft capital they can get. Who really cares what it cost to move off from Mayfield at that point.

Seattle Seahawks land upgrade to Drew Lock with Baker Mayfield trade

Cleveland Browns trade: Baker Mayfield

Seattle Seahawks trade: 40th pick

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who believes Drew Lock is better than Baker Mayfield is right now. Lock is 25, will be 26 in November, and Mayfield is 26, will be 27 in April. Both players likely haven’t reached their ceiling, but how much higher can they go?

Drew Lock career stats: 59.3%, 4,740 passing yards, 25 TD, 20 INT, 11.3 YPC

Baker Mayfield career stats: 61.6%, 14,125 passing yards, 92 TD, 56 INT, 11.9 YPC

For Mayfield, the belief is that there’s still a starting-caliber QB in there, somewhere. We’re not so sure that’s true with Lock, but he hasn’t received the same opportunities Mayfield has, having started just 21 games compared to Mayfield’s 59 starts. Lock could very well still develop into a starter, but the odds are stacked against him. Seattle is likely to bring in QB competition in some form this offseason.

If Mayfield is the contender, well there likely won’t be any competition at all, the job will belong to Mayfield.

In this scenario the Seahawks part with their second selection in April’s draft, which is a small price to pay for a former No. 1 overall pick who may still prove to be a strong locker-room leader in the right scenario. He offers a better starting point and a lot more experience than Lock does and that just might be enough to get the Seahawks to pull the trigger on a Mayfield trade.

The Browns get to essentially start over while adding a top-40 selection in a deep draft class. Whether they stay put and select a quarterback in the first round (Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis), dabble in free agency with their newfound cap savings (Jameis Winston), or look to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or Watson is up to them.

Cleveland Browns look to future after Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns trade: Baker Mayfield

Seattle Seahawks trade: 2023 second round pick

In this final scenario, the Browns would be trading the now for a future without Mayfield. Who knows what that could look like. They may just want the immediate cap savings while taking a chance on the Seahawks not being a playoff contender with the QB they’re setting them up with with an eye on getting back into the acquisition market during the 2023 offseason.

At the end of the day, trading Mayfield would be a big step for this organization. Whether it’s a step forward or backward remains to be seen. They don’t want to get locked into a bad contract long-term, but they also may not want to risk losing Mayfield for nothing next season, finding themselves with no QB and no assets to show for it. For those reasons, the Browns could just look to find the best draft pick possible from the Seahawks. It’s not sexy, but sometimes these trades for unproven players aren’t flashy.

Any Mayfield trade will likely include some stipulations like we’ve seen each time Carson Wentz is traded. Whether it’s based on 2022 playing time or a playoff appearance is anyone’s guess. But being that the Seahawks missed the playoffs a season ago and have yet to improve, a trade focused on snaps played may make the most sense for all parties involved.

