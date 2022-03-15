4 ideal Baker Mayfield trade scenarios from the Cleveland Browns

Speculation has picked up steam regarding a potential divorce between former No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

A lot of these rumors have surrounded Cleveland’s interest in Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson and the fact that its brass met with Watson recently in hopes of enticing the Pro Bowler to Ohio.

It’s an interesting dynamic to look at given the Browns’ public stance regarding their quarterback following an ugly 2021 season for the two. General manager Andrew Berry has indicated publicly that he will be their Week 1 starter. However, there’s a lot of layers to look into here.

Baker Mayfield contract and 2022 season

It’s been noted on a near never-ending loop that Mayfield will play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2022 with a cap hit of $18.56 million. The former Oklahoma star was unable to come to terms on a long-term extension with Cleveland last offseason. As of now, there’s no indication that the two sides are even talking about an extension this offseason.

Baker Mayfield stats (2021): 61% completion, 3,010 yards, 17 TD, 13 INT, 83.1 rating

To say that Mayfield’s fourth season in Cleveland didn’t go swimmingly would be an understatement. He posted a 6-8 record in 14 starts while dealing with numerous injuries. This came on the heels of Mayfield leading the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff spot back in 2020.

It’s not an ideal scenario for either Mayfield or the Browns. If he’s retained, the quarterback will enter 2022 as a lame duck. There’s also this question about a perceived rift between Mayfield and his organization.

Baker Mayfield trade rumors heating up

That leads us to the overriding point of this article. Fresh off Cleveland’s brass meeting with the aforementioned Watson, there’s a new report that Mayfield could be dealt even if the Browns don’t land Houston’s star quarterback.

“But the visit with Watson seems like a dealbreaker, and Mayfield and the Browns could be headed for a divorce regardless if Watson lands here or not.” Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Baker Mayfield situation

The interesting dynamic here is that Houston does not want Mayfield as part of a package for Watson. Rather, the team is looking for three first-round picks and players at other positions. The Texans are also said to be high on 2021 mid-round pick Davis Mills, who played well as a rookie last season.

It also must be noted that Houston is only allowing teams who have made a formal offer for Watson to meet with the Pro Bowler. This means that the Browns have indeed made an offer — further complicating things when it comes to Mayfield.

Even with dwindling options if the team is unable to trade for Watson, there’s a few names Kay Cabot mentioned in her piece. That includes San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons. Remember, Atlanta is one of the teams in on Watson.

Ideal Baker Mayfield trade scenarios

Seattle Seahawks

Fresh off trading star quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks are obviously in need of a new franchise guy. Despite what the team says publicly, there can’t be much confidence in Drew Lock being that guy.

Depending on what the Browns are asking for in a potential Mayfield trade, Seattle could use some of the capital it acquired from the Denver Broncos for Wilson (two first-round picks, two second-round picks).

Carolina Panthers

Let’s say Carolina misses out on the Watson sweepstakes. That would likely open the door for the team to acquire Mayfield in a trade with Cleveland. We already know that Sam Darnold is not the long-term solution with the Panthers.

We also know that owner David Tepper has been pushing for Carolina to acquire a young franchise-type guy. Whether the front office believes Mayfield can be that guy remains to be seen.

Las Vegas Raiders

We previously reported on the Browns’ interest in acquiring Derek Carr from the Raiders. While it’s not yet known whether Vegas’ new brass is even open to dealing Carr, a trade between the two teams could make sense.

For new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, it would be all about getting a younger quarterback to star in his offense. Meanwhile, Cleveland makes a win-now move that likely includes more draft capital heading to Vegas a long with Mr. Mayfield.

New Orleans Saints

Yet another team that’s firmly in the market for Watson, New Orleans might soon be headed for a backup plan should it fail to land the star quarterback. If so, there’s no reason to believe that general manager Mickey Loomis wouldn’t check in on Mayfield. Right now, Taysom Hill is the only in-house candidate for the starting job.

From Cleveland’s perspective, a trade of this ilk would then require the team to add another quarterback to the mix. That’s where Matt Ryan comes into play should Atlanta land Watson. Garoppolo is an obvious choice, too.

