Cleveland Browns reportedly drop asking price on Baker Mayfield trade

With little leverage on their side and the market for quarterbacks quickly drying up, the Cleveland Browns have decided to drop the asking price in a possible Baker Mayfield trade.

The Browns are currently in a very awkward situation. Last week, they made the bold decision to take a dip into the Deshaun Watson trade market. At first, the move seemed to backfire on the franchise after rumors of their trade interest upset their incumbent QB in Mayfield, and reports eventually had them falling out of the race to land the embattled Houston Texans signal-caller.

However, things quickly changed, as they often do in sports, and the Browns were actually able to land the highly sought-after multi-time Pro Bowl talent. Nevertheless, they are still in a difficult position with their 2018 first overall pick. Even though Watson could be suspended for quite a few games in 2022, and keeping Mayfield might be beneficial, the marriage between the player and team is fully in divorce mode.

Cleveland Browns finally realize they won’t get a 1st round pick in a Baker Mayfield trade

Credit: USA Today Network

Unfortunately for the Browns, the market for QBs has quickly gotten smaller after the Atlanta Falcons traded franchise star Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. Especially since Indy was Mayfield’s alleged preferred destination, and he has no interest in ending up with the Carolina Panthers, another team in need of a QB.

Original reports stated that Browns General Manager Andrew Berry was hoping for a first-round pick in return for the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner. That obviously is unlikely since the team will have little leverage in any trade in a market that knows they absolutely must move that player.

Baker Mayfield stats (2021): 3,010 passing yards, 17 TDs, 13 INTs

Now, based on a Wednesday report from Cleveland.com NFL reporter Mary Kay Cabot, it seems that Berry has wisened up and has realized he is not going to get the sort of haul for Mayfield that he hoped for.

“The Browns aren’t seeking a first-round pick for Baker Mayfield, but are actively trying to trade him as soon as possible, league sources say,” she wrote.

With the NFL draft still a few weeks away, Berry and the Browns still have some time to hold out for the best offer possible, but that could also lead to even fewer trade options with San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garppolo still available. Meaning the team needs to make a move, and fast.